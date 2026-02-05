FirstCash Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCFS) Receives $167.00 Average Target Price from Analysts

Shares of FirstCash Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCFS – Get Free Report) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the seven analysts that are covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, four have assigned a buy recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $167.00.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on FCFS shares. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “buy (b)” rating on shares of FirstCash in a research note on Monday, December 29th. TD Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of FirstCash in a report on Friday, October 31st. Zacks Research cut FirstCash from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 2nd. Canaccord Genuity Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $205.00 price objective on shares of FirstCash in a research report on Monday, December 8th. Finally, Wall Street Zen cut FirstCash from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, January 10th.

In other news, Director Randel G. Owen sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.20, for a total value of $228,300.00. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 7,651 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,164,482.20. The trade was a 16.39% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, CEO Rick L. Wessel sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $156.39, for a total value of $3,127,800.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer owned 866,982 shares in the company, valued at approximately $135,587,314.98. The trade was a 2.25% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure . In the last 90 days, insiders sold 41,000 shares of company stock worth $6,481,395. 2.93% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FCFS. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd bought a new stake in FirstCash during the second quarter worth $25,000. Root Financial Partners LLC purchased a new position in FirstCash during the 3rd quarter worth $25,000. Rothschild Investment LLC grew its stake in shares of FirstCash by 127.8% in the 3rd quarter. Rothschild Investment LLC now owns 180 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 101 shares in the last quarter. Community Bank N.A. purchased a new stake in shares of FirstCash in the third quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, High Point Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of FirstCash during the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000. Institutional investors own 80.30% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:FCFS opened at $171.92 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $164.08 and its 200-day moving average is $153.54. FirstCash has a 1-year low of $109.51 and a 1-year high of $174.51. The company has a current ratio of 4.99, a quick ratio of 3.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01. The stock has a market cap of $7.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.81 and a beta of 0.49.

FirstCash declared that its board has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Thursday, October 30th that permits the company to repurchase $150.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the company to buy up to 2.3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are usually an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

FirstCash, Inc (NASDAQ: FCFS) is a leading integrated operator of pawn stores and provider of short-term consumer loan services in the United States and Mexico. Through its retail pawn outlets, FirstCash offers collateral-based loans secured by personal property, enabling customers to access liquidity without a credit history or traditional bank account. The company also purchases, trades and sells a broad range of secondhand merchandise, including electronics, jewelry and power tools, through its network of conveniently located stores.

In addition to its pawn-broking activities, FirstCash provides unsecured consumer loans designed to meet urgent cash needs.

