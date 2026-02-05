Games Workshop Group (LON:GAW) Insider Buys £21,887.24 in Stock

Games Workshop Group PLC (LON:GAW – Get Free Report) insider Kevin Rountree bought 124 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 28th. The shares were bought at an average cost of £176.51 per share, for a total transaction of £21,887.24.

Kevin Rountree also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, November 21st, Kevin Rountree bought 100 shares of Games Workshop Group stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of £184 per share, with a total value of £18,400.

Games Workshop Group Trading Down 0.1%

LON GAW opened at £167.60 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of £5.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.24, a P/E/G ratio of 0.41 and a beta of 1.25. The business has a 50 day moving average price of £187.26 and a 200-day moving average price of £166.51. The company has a quick ratio of 2.33, a current ratio of 3.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.77. Games Workshop Group PLC has a 52 week low of £122.50 and a 52 week high of £199.70.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Games Workshop Group ( LON:GAW Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 13th. The company reported GBX 319.90 earnings per share for the quarter. Games Workshop Group had a net margin of 28.74% and a return on equity of 60.82%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Games Workshop Group PLC will post 448.9953023 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Peel Hunt raised shares of Games Workshop Group to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from £165 to £180 in a research report on Thursday, November 20th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on Games Workshop Group from £210 to £218.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 19th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of £199.25.

Games Workshop Group Company Profile

Games Workshop Group PLC, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, distributes, and sells miniature figures and games in the United Kingdom, Continental Europe, North America, Australia, New Zealand, Asia, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Core and Licensing. The company offers games under the Warhammer: Age of Sigmar, Necromunda, and Warhammer 40,000 names, as well as Horus Heresy and Blood Bowl. It also publishes short stories, audio dramas, full length novels, and audio books under the Black Library name; and develops digital content for animation and TV.

