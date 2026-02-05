Insider Buying: Hilton Food Group (LON:HFG) Insider Acquires £198,900 in Stock

Posted by on Feb 5th, 2026

Hilton Food Group plc (LON:HFGGet Free Report) insider Mark Allen bought 42,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 30th. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 468 per share, for a total transaction of £198,900.

Hilton Food Group Trading Up 3.3%

LON HFG opened at GBX 505.13 on Thursday. Hilton Food Group plc has a 12-month low of GBX 447.89 and a 12-month high of GBX 920. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 499.89 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 631.40. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 148.82. The stock has a market cap of £454.39 million, a P/E ratio of 11.75, a P/E/G ratio of 17.31 and a beta of 0.57.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on HFG. Peel Hunt restated a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 670 price objective on shares of Hilton Food Group in a research note on Tuesday, November 25th. Shore Capital reiterated a “house stock” rating on shares of Hilton Food Group in a report on Tuesday, November 25th. Royal Bank Of Canada reduced their price target on shares of Hilton Food Group from GBX 750 to GBX 540 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 12th. Finally, Berenberg Bank decreased their price objective on shares of Hilton Food Group from GBX 1,090 to GBX 790 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of GBX 666.67.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on HFG

About Hilton Food Group

(Get Free Report)

Hilton Food Group plc is a leading international food and supply chain services partner. We partner with leading retailers, brands and food service partners across the world.

We offer a unique multi-category proposition of outstanding protein products including meat, seafood, vegan and vegetarian, and easier meals. We also offer a range of supply chain service expertise and solutions through our investment in innovative, leading technology such as Foods Connected, Agito Group and Cellular Agriculture Ltd.

We are a business of over 7,000 employees, operating from 24 technologically advanced food processing, packing and logistics facilities across 19 markets in Europe, Asia Pacific and North America.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Hilton Food Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hilton Food Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.