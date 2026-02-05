Insider Buying: Hilton Food Group (LON:HFG) Insider Acquires £198,900 in Stock

Hilton Food Group plc (LON:HFG – Get Free Report) insider Mark Allen bought 42,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 30th. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 468 per share, for a total transaction of £198,900.

Hilton Food Group Trading Up 3.3%

LON HFG opened at GBX 505.13 on Thursday. Hilton Food Group plc has a 12-month low of GBX 447.89 and a 12-month high of GBX 920. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 499.89 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 631.40. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 148.82. The stock has a market cap of £454.39 million, a P/E ratio of 11.75, a P/E/G ratio of 17.31 and a beta of 0.57.

Get Hilton Food Group alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on HFG. Peel Hunt restated a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 670 price objective on shares of Hilton Food Group in a research note on Tuesday, November 25th. Shore Capital reiterated a “house stock” rating on shares of Hilton Food Group in a report on Tuesday, November 25th. Royal Bank Of Canada reduced their price target on shares of Hilton Food Group from GBX 750 to GBX 540 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 12th. Finally, Berenberg Bank decreased their price objective on shares of Hilton Food Group from GBX 1,090 to GBX 790 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of GBX 666.67.

About Hilton Food Group

(Get Free Report)

Hilton Food Group plc is a leading international food and supply chain services partner. We partner with leading retailers, brands and food service partners across the world.

We offer a unique multi-category proposition of outstanding protein products including meat, seafood, vegan and vegetarian, and easier meals. We also offer a range of supply chain service expertise and solutions through our investment in innovative, leading technology such as Foods Connected, Agito Group and Cellular Agriculture Ltd.

We are a business of over 7,000 employees, operating from 24 technologically advanced food processing, packing and logistics facilities across 19 markets in Europe, Asia Pacific and North America.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Hilton Food Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hilton Food Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.