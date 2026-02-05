Invesco International Dividend Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:PID) Sees Strong Trading Volume – Should You Buy?

Invesco International Dividend Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:PID – Get Free Report) shares saw unusually-strong trading volume on Monday . Approximately 406,216 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 333% from the previous session’s volume of 93,809 shares.The stock last traded at $22.73 and had previously closed at $22.74.
Invesco International Dividend Achievers ETF Trading Up 0.8%
The stock has a market capitalization of $927.06 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.28 and a beta of 0.81. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $22.24 and a 200-day simple moving average of $21.61.
Invesco International Dividend Achievers ETF Cuts Dividend
The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 26th. Investors of record on Monday, December 22nd were given a $0.1185 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 22nd. This represents a $0.47 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.1%.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Invesco International Dividend Achievers ETF
About Invesco International Dividend Achievers ETF
The Invesco International Dividend Achievers ETF (PID) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks a dividend-yield-weighted index of foreign securities with high dividend growth. PID was launched on Sep 15, 2005 and is managed by Invesco.
