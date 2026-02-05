Iterum Therapeutics (ITRM) Projected to Post Earnings on Friday

Iterum Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ITRM – Get Free Report) is anticipated to issue its results before the market opens on Friday, February 6th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.20) per share and revenue of $0.5050 million for the quarter.

Iterum Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ITRM – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Friday, November 14th. The company reported ($0.20) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.13) by ($0.07). The business had revenue of $0.39 million for the quarter.

Shares of ITRM opened at $0.31 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $0.36 and a 200-day moving average price of $0.57. Iterum Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $0.26 and a fifty-two week high of $1.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.47 million, a PE ratio of -0.41 and a beta of 2.97.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Iterum Therapeutics stock. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in Iterum Therapeutics PLC ( NASDAQ:ITRM Free Report ) in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm bought 92,943 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $92,000. Jane Street Group LLC owned approximately 0.21% of Iterum Therapeutics as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 9.21% of the company’s stock.

ITRM has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Weiss Ratings restated a “sell (e+)” rating on shares of Iterum Therapeutics in a report on Monday, December 22nd. Wall Street Zen lowered Iterum Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $9.00.

Iterum Therapeutics plc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on the development and commercialization of anti-infective products targeting drug-resistant bacterial infections. The company’s research efforts are centered on novel therapeutic agents designed to address serious community-acquired and hospital-acquired infections where current treatment options are limited by emerging resistance.

The company’s lead product candidate, sulopenem, is being evaluated in both intravenous and oral formulations for the treatment of complicated urinary tract infections (cUTI) and intra-abdominal infections (IAI).

