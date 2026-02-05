Insider Selling: Natera (NASDAQ:NTRA) CFO Sells 6,939 Shares of Stock

Natera, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTRA – Get Free Report) CFO Michael Burkes Brophy sold 6,939 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $227.83, for a total value of $1,580,912.37. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer directly owned 52,120 shares in the company, valued at $11,874,499.60. This trade represents a 11.75% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Michael Burkes Brophy also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, January 29th, Michael Burkes Brophy sold 1,867 shares of Natera stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $230.40, for a total value of $430,156.80.

On Wednesday, January 28th, Michael Burkes Brophy sold 2,413 shares of Natera stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $237.56, for a total value of $573,232.28.

On Tuesday, January 27th, Michael Burkes Brophy sold 784 shares of Natera stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $240.53, for a total value of $188,575.52.

On Wednesday, January 21st, Michael Burkes Brophy sold 37,175 shares of Natera stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $242.54, for a total transaction of $9,016,424.50.

On Tuesday, January 20th, Michael Burkes Brophy sold 23,948 shares of Natera stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $234.74, for a total transaction of $5,621,553.52.

Natera Stock Performance

NASDAQ NTRA traded down $22.07 on Wednesday, reaching $205.61. The stock had a trading volume of 2,452,176 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,059,726. The stock has a market cap of $28.44 billion, a P/E ratio of -89.79 and a beta of 1.64. Natera, Inc. has a 12-month low of $125.38 and a 12-month high of $256.36. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $234.95 and its 200 day moving average price is $195.74.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Natera ( NASDAQ:NTRA Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Friday, November 7th. The medical research company reported ($0.64) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.39) by ($0.25). The business had revenue of $592.18 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $514.55 million. Natera had a negative net margin of 14.61% and a negative return on equity of 25.07%. The business’s revenue was up 34.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.26) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Natera, Inc. will post -1.49 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts recently commented on NTRA shares. Evercore ISI boosted their price objective on shares of Natera from $190.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 7th. Weiss Ratings restated a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Natera in a research note on Thursday, January 22nd. Zacks Research upgraded shares of Natera from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 1st. TD Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Natera in a research note on Wednesday, January 7th. Finally, BTIG Research upped their price objective on Natera from $230.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirteen have issued a Buy rating, three have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $249.20.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC boosted its position in Natera by 6.6% during the first quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 1,560 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $221,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares during the period. NewEdge Advisors LLC grew its stake in Natera by 68.3% in the 1st quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 4,552 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $644,000 after buying an additional 1,847 shares during the last quarter. Focus Partners Wealth grew its stake in Natera by 8.6% in the 1st quarter. Focus Partners Wealth now owns 5,993 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $847,000 after buying an additional 474 shares during the last quarter. Sivia Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in Natera during the second quarter valued at about $298,000. Finally, Truist Financial Corp grew its position in shares of Natera by 14.3% in the second quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 36,248 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $6,124,000 after purchasing an additional 4,525 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.90% of the company’s stock.

About Natera

Natera is a global diagnostics company that develops and commercializes cell-free DNA and other genetic testing technologies for clinical applications. The company focuses on three principal areas: reproductive health (including non-invasive prenatal testing and carrier screening), oncology (tumor-informed assays for minimal residual disease and recurrence monitoring), and organ transplantation (cell-free DNA tests to detect allograft injury). Natera combines laboratory testing, proprietary bioinformatics, and clinical reporting to deliver personalized genetic information to clinicians and patients.

Key product offerings include Panorama, a non-invasive prenatal test that screens for fetal chromosomal abnormalities and select single-gene conditions; Horizon carrier screening for inherited conditions; Signatera, a personalized, tumor-informed assay used for detecting minimal residual disease and monitoring treatment response in cancer patients; and Prospera, a donor-derived cell-free DNA test used to assess the risk of organ rejection.

