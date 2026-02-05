Sigyn Therapeutics (OTCMKTS:SIGY) Shares Up 22% – Still a Buy?

Sigyn Therapeutics, Inc. (OTCMKTS:SIGY – Get Free Report) shares traded up 22% on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $0.7499 and last traded at $0.7499. 2,000 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 30% from the average session volume of 2,840 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.6149.

Sigyn Therapeutics Stock Performance

The stock has a market cap of $1.21 million, a P/E ratio of -0.18 and a beta of -0.72. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $1.38 and its 200-day moving average price is $2.31.

Sigyn Therapeutics (OTCMKTS:SIGY – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, December 2nd. The company reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.24 earnings per share.

Sigyn Therapeutics Company Profile

Sigyn Therapeutics, Inc, a development-stage company, provides therapeutic solutions in the United States. Its lead product candidate is Sigyn Therapy, a broad-spectrum blood purification technology designed to treat pathogen-associated inflammatory disorders, including endotoxemia and inflammation in end-stage renal disease patients, sepsis, community acquired pneumonia, drug resistant bacterial infections, and emerging pandemic threats. The company is also involved in evaluating the Sigyn Therapy to address various therapeutic targets, including endotoxin; peptidoglycan and lipoteichoic acid; viral pathogens; hepatic toxins; and tumor necrosis factor alpha, interleukin-1 beta, and interleukin 6, which are pro-inflammatory cytokines.

