GE Vernova (NYSE:GEV) Stock Rating Upgraded by Robert W. Baird

GE Vernova (NYSE:GEV – Get Free Report) was upgraded by stock analysts at Robert W. Baird from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday,Zacks.com reports.

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Oppenheimer reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of GE Vernova in a research report on Thursday, January 29th. TD Cowen boosted their target price on GE Vernova from $680.00 to $780.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 29th. Redburn Partners set a $475.00 price target on GE Vernova in a research note on Wednesday, October 15th. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $930.00 price target on shares of GE Vernova in a research note on Thursday, January 29th. Finally, Rothschild & Co Redburn restated a “sell” rating and set a $475.00 price objective on shares of GE Vernova in a report on Wednesday, October 15th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty have assigned a Buy rating, four have issued a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, GE Vernova currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $763.19.

GEV stock opened at $745.37 on Wednesday. GE Vernova has a one year low of $252.25 and a one year high of $795.50. The firm has a market cap of $200.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.87, a PEG ratio of 3.14 and a beta of 1.67. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $663.44 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $626.75.

GE Vernova (NYSE:GEV – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 28th. The company reported $13.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.99 by $10.40. The firm had revenue of $10.96 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.21 billion. GE Vernova had a net margin of 12.83% and a return on equity of 46.91%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.73 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that GE Vernova will post 6.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of GEV. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. lifted its position in GE Vernova by 344.4% during the third quarter. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. now owns 40 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 31 shares during the period. Wealth Watch Advisors INC purchased a new position in shares of GE Vernova during the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. Torren Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of GE Vernova during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. ORG Wealth Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of GE Vernova by 241.7% in the 4th quarter. ORG Wealth Partners LLC now owns 41 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 29 shares during the period. Finally, WFA Asset Management Corp purchased a new stake in shares of GE Vernova in the second quarter worth about $29,000.

GE Vernova is the energy-focused company formed from the energy businesses of General Electric and operates as a publicly listed entity on the NYSE under the ticker GEV. It is organized to design, manufacture and service equipment and systems used across the power generation and energy transition value chain, bringing together legacy capabilities in conventional power, renewables and grid technologies under a single corporate platform.

The company’s offerings span large-scale power-generation equipment such as gas and steam turbines and associated generators and controls, as well as renewable energy technologies including onshore and offshore wind platforms and hydro solutions.

