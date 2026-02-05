Pediatrix Medical Group, Inc. (NYSE:MD) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Pediatrix Medical Group, Inc. (NYSE:MD – Get Free Report) has received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the six analysts that are covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $21.00.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of Pediatrix Medical Group from $16.50 to $23.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 5th. Truist Financial raised their price objective on shares of Pediatrix Medical Group from $17.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 10th. Zacks Research cut Pediatrix Medical Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 23rd. Finally, Weiss Ratings reissued a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of Pediatrix Medical Group in a research report on Monday, December 29th.

In other Pediatrix Medical Group news, Director Michael A. Rucker sold 10,478 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.00, for a total value of $240,994.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 59,101 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,359,323. This represents a 15.06% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, CEO Mark S. Ordan sold 23,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.41, for a total transaction of $515,430.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer owned 302,805 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,785,860.05. This trade represents a 7.06% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing . 0.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Swiss Life Asset Management Ltd bought a new position in shares of Pediatrix Medical Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $230,000. Truist Financial Corp bought a new stake in shares of Pediatrix Medical Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $231,000. Seizert Capital Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Pediatrix Medical Group by 41.7% in the 4th quarter. Seizert Capital Partners LLC now owns 16,234 shares of the company’s stock worth $347,000 after buying an additional 4,779 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC bought a new position in Pediatrix Medical Group during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $768,000. Finally, Pictet Asset Management Holding SA raised its stake in Pediatrix Medical Group by 13.2% during the fourth quarter. Pictet Asset Management Holding SA now owns 13,114 shares of the company’s stock valued at $281,000 after buying an additional 1,527 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.71% of the company’s stock.

MD opened at $20.83 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 1.83 and a current ratio of 1.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.79 billion, a PE ratio of 10.96 and a beta of 0.76. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $22.00 and its 200-day moving average price is $18.90. Pediatrix Medical Group has a 52-week low of $11.84 and a 52-week high of $24.99.

Pediatrix Medical Group (NYSE:MD – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.21. Pediatrix Medical Group had a net margin of 8.44% and a return on equity of 20.45%. The business had revenue of $492.88 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $476.45 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.44 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Pediatrix Medical Group will post 1.38 EPS for the current year.

Pediatrix Medical Group, Inc (NYSE:MD) is a national physician-led medical group specializing in high-acuity newborn, maternal-fetal and pediatric subspecialty care. Headquartered in Sunrise, Florida, the company delivers clinical services through hospital-based physician staffing, advanced practitioner support and telemedicine programs. Its core specialties include neonatology, maternal-fetal medicine, pediatric cardiology, pediatric critical care, pediatric emergency medicine and anesthesiology.

Founded in 1979 and formerly known as MEDNAX, the company rebranded as Pediatrix Medical Group in 2022 to align its corporate identity with its primary clinical offerings.

