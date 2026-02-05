Howe & Rusling Inc. Has $42.11 Million Stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF $VCIT

Howe & Rusling Inc. grew its position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCIT – Free Report) by 10.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 500,614 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 49,091 shares during the period. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF comprises about 2.9% of Howe & Rusling Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest position. Howe & Rusling Inc. owned approximately 0.07% of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF worth $42,107,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 5.0% in the second quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 102,253,864 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,478,891,000 after acquiring an additional 4,850,259 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 6.6% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 55,312,304 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,586,496,000 after purchasing an additional 3,404,271 shares during the period. Wealthfront Advisers LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 69.4% during the 2nd quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 4,871,726 shares of the company’s stock worth $403,964,000 after purchasing an additional 1,995,404 shares in the last quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 93.8% during the 2nd quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC now owns 3,915,948 shares of the company’s stock worth $324,711,000 after buying an additional 1,895,302 shares during the period. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 1,249.1% in the second quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 865,566 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,772,000 after buying an additional 801,407 shares during the period.
Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF Price Performance
Shares of VCIT stock opened at $83.51 on Thursday. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $78.66 and a 12-month high of $84.84. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $83.88 and a 200-day moving average of $83.78.
About Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF
Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF seeks to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Corporate Bond Index, a subset of the Barclays Capital U.S. Aggregate Float Adjusted Index. The Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Corporate Bond Index measures the investment return of U.S. dollar denominated, investment-grade, fixed rate, taxable securities issued by industrial, utility, and financial companies with maturities between 5 and 10 years. Vanguard Group, Inc provides investment adisory services to the Fund.
