Liberty Global Ltd (NASDAQ:LBTYA) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Liberty Global Ltd (NASDAQ:LBTYA – Get Free Report) has been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the seven research firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $14.40.

A number of research analysts recently commented on LBTYA shares. Weiss Ratings reissued a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Liberty Global in a report on Thursday, January 22nd. UBS Group increased their target price on Liberty Global from $11.80 to $12.60 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 3rd. Finally, Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Liberty Global from $11.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 2nd.

Get Liberty Global alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Report on Liberty Global

Liberty Global Stock Up 2.8%

Insiders Place Their Bets

Shares of Liberty Global stock opened at $11.33 on Thursday. Liberty Global has a 1-year low of $9.02 and a 1-year high of $12.09. The company has a market capitalization of $3.82 billion, a PE ratio of -1.86 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.96. The business has a 50-day moving average of $10.97 and a 200-day moving average of $11.09.

In other Liberty Global news, CFO Charles H. R. Bracken sold 33,220 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.18, for a total transaction of $371,399.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 13.29% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Liberty Global

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of LBTYA. Quarry LP acquired a new position in Liberty Global in the third quarter worth about $27,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in Liberty Global by 79.5% during the second quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,795 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 1,238 shares in the last quarter. Rothschild Investment LLC lifted its holdings in Liberty Global by 207.4% during the 3rd quarter. Rothschild Investment LLC now owns 2,982 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 2,012 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP acquired a new position in shares of Liberty Global in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $42,000. Finally, AlphaCore Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Liberty Global in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Institutional investors own 37.20% of the company’s stock.

About Liberty Global

(Get Free Report)

Liberty Global plc operates as a leading international telecommunications and television company, offering a wide array of broadband internet, digital cable television, fixed-line telephony and mobile services. Through its extensive fiber and hybrid-fiber coaxial networks, the company delivers high-speed internet connectivity, video on demand and interactive television platforms to residential and business customers. Its service portfolio includes digital voice, managed Wi-Fi solutions, home security and converged connectivity bundles designed to meet evolving consumer and enterprise demands.

The company’s footprint spans key European markets, including the United Kingdom and Ireland under the Virgin Media brand, the Netherlands through Ziggo, Belgium via Telenet, and operations in Switzerland, Germany, Austria, Poland and Luxembourg.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Liberty Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Liberty Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.