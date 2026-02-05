Ellsworth Growth and Income Fund Ltd. (NYSEAMERICAN:ECF) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Ellsworth Growth and Income Fund Ltd. (NYSEAMERICAN:ECF – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totaling 55,114 shares, a growth of 20.0% from the December 31st total of 45,926 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 51,297 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.1 days. Currently, 0.4% of the company’s shares are sold short. Currently, 0.4% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 51,297 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.1 days.

Ellsworth Growth and Income Fund Stock Performance

ECF opened at $12.22 on Thursday. Ellsworth Growth and Income Fund has a 12 month low of $8.15 and a 12 month high of $12.65. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $12.00 and a 200 day simple moving average of $11.64.

Ellsworth Growth and Income Fund Company Profile

Ellsworth Growth and Income Fund (NYSEAMERICAN: ECF) is a closed-end management investment company that seeks to provide investors with a combination of capital appreciation and current income. The fund pursues its objectives by investing primarily in a diversified portfolio of common stocks of U.S. companies that pay dividends and exhibit long-term growth potential. To complement its equity holdings, the fund may also invest in preferred stocks, convertible securities and other income-oriented instruments.

ECF’s investment strategy emphasizes a disciplined, research-driven approach.

