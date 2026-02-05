Barksdale Resources (CVE:BRO) Stock Price Down 12.9% – Time to Sell?

Barksdale Resources Corp. (CVE:BRO – Get Free Report)’s stock price was down 12.9% during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as C$0.14 and last traded at C$0.14. Approximately 117,700 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 76% from the average daily volume of 486,832 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.16.

Barksdale Resources Price Performance

The firm has a market capitalization of C$22.10 million, a PE ratio of -3.75 and a beta of -1.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.17, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a current ratio of 1.57. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of C$0.10 and a 200-day moving average price of C$0.09.

About Barksdale Resources

(Get Free Report)

Barksdale Resources Corp. engages in the acquisition and exploration of precious and base metal mineral properties in the United States and Mexico. It primarily explores for copper, zinc, lead, silver, and gold ores. The company's primary asset is the Sunnyside property comprising of 286 unpatented mining claims covering approximately 5,223.71 acres located in the Patagonia Mountains of southern Arizona. It also holds interest in the San Antonio, the Four Metals, the Canelo, and the Goat Canyon projects located in Santa Cruz County, Arizona; and the San Javier property located in central Sonora, Mexico.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Barksdale Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Barksdale Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.