KP Tissue (TSE:KPT) Price Target Raised to C$11.00

KP Tissue (TSE:KPT – Free Report) had its price objective lifted by National Bankshares from C$10.00 to C$11.00 in a research report report published on Monday morning,BayStreet.CA reports. National Bankshares currently has a sector perform rating on the stock.

Separately, CIBC boosted their price objective on shares of KP Tissue from C$10.50 to C$11.00 in a research note on Friday, November 14th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a Hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of C$10.25.

Shares of TSE:KPT opened at C$10.28 on Monday. The business has a 50-day moving average of C$10.30 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$9.74. The firm has a market capitalization of C$102.53 million, a PE ratio of 26.36, a P/E/G ratio of -0.88 and a beta of 0.33. KP Tissue has a 12 month low of C$7.54 and a 12 month high of C$10.54.

KP Tissue (TSE:KPT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 13th. The company reported C$0.15 earnings per share for the quarter. As a group, research analysts anticipate that KP Tissue will post 0.4398964 earnings per share for the current year.

In other KP Tissue news, Director Michel Manseau sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$10.41, for a total value of C$31,230.00. Company insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

KP Tissue Inc operates as a holding company. The firm produces, distributes, markets, and sells a range of disposable tissue products in North America. It offers bathroom and facial tissues, paper towels, paper towels, and napkins, as well as disposable wiping products and washroom dispensing systems.

