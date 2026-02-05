Walmart Inc. (NASDAQ:WMT) Receives $123.37 Average PT from Analysts

Shares of Walmart Inc. (NASDAQ:WMT – Get Free Report) have earned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the thirty-four research firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and thirty-two have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $124.1935.

Several analysts recently issued reports on WMT shares. Tigress Financial upped their price objective on shares of Walmart from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 23rd. Telsey Advisory Group restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $135.00 price target on shares of Walmart in a research report on Wednesday, January 14th. UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $135.00 price objective on shares of Walmart in a research report on Friday, January 30th. Mizuho set a $125.00 price objective on Walmart and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 5th. Finally, Wall Street Zen downgraded Walmart from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Sunday, January 18th.

Shares of WMT opened at $128.00 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 0.24 and a current ratio of 0.80. Walmart has a one year low of $79.81 and a one year high of $129.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.02 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.76, a PEG ratio of 4.85 and a beta of 0.65. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $115.67 and a 200 day moving average price of $106.69.

Walmart (NASDAQ:WMT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 20th. The retailer reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by $0.02. Walmart had a return on equity of 21.31% and a net margin of 3.26%.The company had revenue of $179.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $175.15 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.58 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.8% on a year-over-year basis. Walmart has set its FY 2026 guidance at 2.580-2.630 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Walmart will post 2.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO C Douglas Mcmillon sold 19,416 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.17, for a total transaction of $2,313,804.72. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer owned 4,274,856 shares in the company, valued at $509,434,589.52. This trade represents a 0.45% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Donna Morris sold 76,181 shares of Walmart stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.79, for a total transaction of $9,430,445.99. Following the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 402,072 shares in the company, valued at approximately $49,772,492.88. The trade was a 15.93% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders sold 229,196 shares of company stock valued at $26,957,858 in the last quarter. Insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Collier Financial acquired a new position in Walmart during the 3rd quarter worth about $25,000. Access Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Walmart during the second quarter worth about $26,000. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP purchased a new stake in Walmart during the third quarter worth about $28,000. Redmont Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Walmart during the third quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Beacon Financial Strategies CORP purchased a new position in shares of Walmart in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 26.76% of the company’s stock.

Walmart is a multinational retail corporation that operates a broad portfolio of store formats and digital services. Its core business includes large-format supercenters, discount department stores, neighborhood grocery stores and a membership warehouse chain, Sam’s Club. The company’s merchandising mix covers groceries, household goods, apparel, electronics and pharmacy services, supplemented by private-label products and category-specific offerings. Walmart pairs its physical store network with online platforms and mobile applications to provide omnichannel shopping, fulfillment and delivery options for consumers and businesses.

The company was founded by Sam Walton, who opened the first store in Rogers, Arkansas in 1962; it is headquartered in Bentonville, Arkansas.

