Xinyi Glass (OTCMKTS:XYIGF) Sets New 12-Month High – Here’s What Happened

Shares of Xinyi Glass (OTCMKTS:XYIGF – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $1.35 and last traded at $1.35, with a volume of 110 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.03.

Xinyi Glass Stock Up 19.5%

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 1.18. The company’s 50 day moving average is $1.15 and its 200 day moving average is $1.10.

Xinyi Glass Company Profile

Xinyi Glass Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:XYIGF) is a leading manufacturer of glass products serving the architectural, automotive and industrial markets. The company produces a wide range of float glass, energy-efficient coated glass, laminated glass and insulated glass units that are used in commercial and residential buildings, as well as tempered and laminated safety glass for the automotive sector. By leveraging advanced production techniques and stringent quality controls, Xinyi Glass seeks to meet the performance and safety requirements of global building and auto manufacturers.

Founded in 1988 and headquartered in Hong Kong, Xinyi Glass has grown from a regional glass processor into one of the largest float glass producers in Mainland China.

