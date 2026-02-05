Analysts Set Southern Copper Corporation (NYSE:SCCO) PT at $137.45

Southern Copper Corporation (NYSE:SCCO – Get Free Report) has received a consensus recommendation of “Reduce” from the thirteen research firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have given a hold recommendation and two have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $137.65.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on SCCO shares. Zacks Research downgraded shares of Southern Copper from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, December 8th. Weiss Ratings restated a “buy (b)” rating on shares of Southern Copper in a research report on Monday, December 29th. Wells Fargo & Company set a $192.00 price objective on Southern Copper and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 29th. Citigroup reissued a “sell” rating on shares of Southern Copper in a research note on Monday, January 12th. Finally, HSBC restated a “hold” rating and set a $118.00 target price (up previously from $105.00) on shares of Southern Copper in a research report on Friday, October 17th.

Shares of SCCO opened at $196.00 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 3.91 and a current ratio of 4.52. The company has a market cap of $159.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.09, a PEG ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 1.07. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $160.89 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $130.77. Southern Copper has a 52-week low of $74.84 and a 52-week high of $218.81.

Shares of Southern Copper are scheduled to split on Tuesday, February 10th. The 1.0085-1 split was recently announced. The newly created shares will be distributed to shareholders after the market closes on Monday, February 9th.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 27th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 10th will be given a dividend of $1.00 per share. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.0%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 10th. This is a boost from Southern Copper’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.90. Southern Copper’s dividend payout ratio is currently 75.47%.

In other news, Director Bonilla Luis Miguel Palomino sold 400 shares of Southern Copper stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.00, for a total transaction of $55,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 1,265 shares in the company, valued at $175,835. The trade was a 24.02% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Lerdo De Tejada Leon Contreras sold 9,248 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $211.34, for a total transaction of $1,954,472.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 600 shares in the company, valued at $126,804. This represents a 93.91% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders sold a total of 9,796 shares of company stock worth $2,030,792 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of SCCO. Hopwood Financial Services Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Southern Copper in the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. MJT & Associates Financial Advisory Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Southern Copper by 65.1% during the third quarter. MJT & Associates Financial Advisory Group Inc. now owns 213 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 84 shares in the last quarter. Tobam bought a new position in Southern Copper during the second quarter worth about $29,000. United Community Bank acquired a new position in Southern Copper in the third quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Caitlin John LLC bought a new stake in shares of Southern Copper in the third quarter worth about $30,000. Institutional investors own 7.94% of the company’s stock.

Southern Copper Corporation (NYSE: SCCO) is a large, integrated copper producer whose operations span the full value chain from exploration and mining to smelting, refining and the sale of copper and other metal products. The company produces a range of copper products including copper concentrate and refined cathodes, and recovers valuable byproducts such as molybdenum, silver and zinc. Southern Copper concentrates on high-volume, long-life assets designed to support steady production and processing capabilities.

Southern Copper’s operations are concentrated in Peru and Mexico, where it owns and operates multiple large-scale mining and processing facilities.

