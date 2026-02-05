National Bankshares Cuts Canadian National Railway (TSE:CNR) Price Target to C$147.00

Canadian National Railway (TSE:CNR – Free Report) (NYSE:CNI) had its target price decreased by National Bankshares from C$150.00 to C$147.00 in a research report released on Monday morning,BayStreet.CA reports. National Bankshares currently has a sector perform rating on the stock.

A number of other research analysts have also issued reports on CNR. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of Canadian National Railway from C$149.00 to C$147.00 in a research note on Monday. Citigroup upped their target price on Canadian National Railway from C$119.00 to C$120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 3rd. ATB Capital reduced their target price on Canadian National Railway from C$153.00 to C$146.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. Royal Bank Of Canada dropped their price target on Canadian National Railway from C$158.00 to C$153.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 18th. Finally, Vertical Research upgraded Canadian National Railway from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 5th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seven have given a Buy rating and eight have given a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Canadian National Railway currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of C$151.60.

Canadian National Railway stock opened at C$135.23 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 107.59, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 0.64. The stock has a market cap of C$82.97 billion, a PE ratio of 17.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.38 and a beta of 0.85. The stock has a 50-day moving average of C$135.65 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$133.09. Canadian National Railway has a one year low of C$126.11 and a one year high of C$152.12.

Canadian National Railway (TSE:CNR – Get Free Report) (NYSE:CNI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 30th. The company reported C$2.08 earnings per share for the quarter. Canadian National Railway had a return on equity of 27.10% and a net margin of 31.20%.The business had revenue of C$4.46 billion for the quarter. On average, research analysts anticipate that Canadian National Railway will post 8.2610275 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Canadian National Railway

CN powers the economy by safely transporting more than 300 million tons of natural resources, manufactured products, and finished goods throughout North America every year for its customers. With its nearly 20,000-mile rail network and related transportation services, CN connects Canada’s Eastern and Western coasts with the U.S. Midwest and the U.S. Gulf Coast, contributing to sustainable trade and the prosperity of the communities in which it operates since 1919.

