Reynolds Consumer Products (NASDAQ:REYN) Issues Q1 2026 Earnings Guidance

Reynolds Consumer Products (NASDAQ:REYN – Get Free Report) issued an update on its first quarter 2026 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 0.230-0.250 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of 0.270. The company issued revenue guidance of $793.5 million-$826.2 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $836.0 million. Reynolds Consumer Products also updated its FY 2026 guidance to 1.570-1.630 EPS.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their target price on Reynolds Consumer Products from $27.00 to $24.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, January 26th. Royal Bank Of Canada raised their price target on Reynolds Consumer Products from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 30th. Zacks Research cut shares of Reynolds Consumer Products from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 30th. Weiss Ratings reissued a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Reynolds Consumer Products in a report on Wednesday, January 28th. Finally, UBS Group decreased their price target on Reynolds Consumer Products from $26.00 to $25.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and eight have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Reynolds Consumer Products currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $26.25.

Get Reynolds Consumer Products alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Reynolds Consumer Products

Reynolds Consumer Products Stock Performance

Reynolds Consumer Products stock traded up $3.00 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $24.81. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,055,981 shares, compared to its average volume of 972,536. The company has a current ratio of 1.94, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. Reynolds Consumer Products has a twelve month low of $20.91 and a twelve month high of $27.98. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $23.73 and a 200-day moving average price of $23.54. The firm has a market cap of $5.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.99 and a beta of 0.57.

Reynolds Consumer Products (NASDAQ:REYN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 4th. The company reported $0.59 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59. The company had revenue of $1.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.01 billion. Reynolds Consumer Products had a return on equity of 15.88% and a net margin of 8.20%.The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.58 earnings per share. Reynolds Consumer Products has set its FY 2026 guidance at 1.570-1.630 EPS and its Q1 2026 guidance at 0.230-0.250 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Reynolds Consumer Products will post 1.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Reynolds Consumer Products Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 27th. Investors of record on Friday, February 13th will be paid a $0.23 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 13th. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.7%. Reynolds Consumer Products’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 63.01%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Reynolds Consumer Products

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of REYN. Focus Partners Wealth acquired a new position in Reynolds Consumer Products in the third quarter valued at about $401,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its position in shares of Reynolds Consumer Products by 13.2% during the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 16,454 shares of the company’s stock worth $403,000 after acquiring an additional 1,918 shares during the last quarter. Vise Technologies Inc. bought a new stake in Reynolds Consumer Products during the 3rd quarter worth about $280,000. Cresset Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Reynolds Consumer Products in the third quarter valued at approximately $317,000. Finally, Caxton Associates LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Reynolds Consumer Products during the second quarter worth $372,000. 26.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Reynolds Consumer Products

(Get Free Report)

Reynolds Consumer Products, Inc (NASDAQ: REYN) is a leading North American manufacturer and marketer of household consumer products. The company specializes in food storage and cooking solutions, including aluminum foil, plastic wrap, food storage containers and disposable tableware. Its core portfolio features well-known brands such as Reynolds Wrap aluminum foil, Hefty storage containers and trash bags, and Fastfold paper plates.

The company operates through a network of manufacturing and distribution facilities across North America, Latin America, Europe and the Asia Pacific region.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Reynolds Consumer Products Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Reynolds Consumer Products and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.