Bunge Global (NYSE:BG) Releases FY 2026 Earnings Guidance

Bunge Global (NYSE:BG – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY 2026 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 7.500-8.000 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of 8.940. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on BG shares. CICC Research boosted their price target on shares of Bunge Global from $90.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Friday, November 7th. Morgan Stanley upgraded Bunge Global from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $95.00 to $120.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 16th. Citigroup reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Bunge Global in a research note on Tuesday, December 2nd. Bank of America raised their target price on Bunge Global from $112.00 to $119.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 8th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on Bunge Global from $95.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 16th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Bunge Global currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $110.67.

Get Bunge Global alerts:

Read Our Latest Research Report on Bunge Global

Bunge Global Stock Up 1.4%

BG stock traded up $1.69 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $118.57. 1,058,689 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,778,123. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $98.89 and its 200-day moving average price is $90.54. Bunge Global has a 52 week low of $67.40 and a 52 week high of $121.64. The company has a market cap of $22.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.80, a P/E/G ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 0.78.

Bunge Global (NYSE:BG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 4th. The basic materials company reported $1.99 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.82 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $23.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23 billion. Bunge Global had a net margin of 2.20% and a return on equity of 9.06%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 75.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.13 earnings per share. Bunge Global has set its FY 2026 guidance at 7.500-8.000 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Bunge Global will post 7.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Bunge Global

In related news, VP Christos Dimopoulos sold 25,300 shares of Bunge Global stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.37, for a total transaction of $2,387,561.00. Following the transaction, the vice president owned 104,537 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,865,156.69. The trade was a 19.49% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Key Headlines Impacting Bunge Global

Here are the key news stories impacting Bunge Global this week:

Institutional Trading of Bunge Global

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. CYBER HORNET ETFs LLC purchased a new position in Bunge Global during the second quarter worth about $31,000. MUFG Securities EMEA plc bought a new position in shares of Bunge Global during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Towarzystwo Funduszy Inwestycyjnych PZU SA boosted its stake in shares of Bunge Global by 152.9% in the 3rd quarter. Towarzystwo Funduszy Inwestycyjnych PZU SA now owns 430 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 260 shares during the last quarter. Rakuten Securities Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Bunge Global by 57.7% in the 2nd quarter. Rakuten Securities Inc. now owns 481 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 176 shares during the last quarter. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Bunge Global by 118.8% in the second quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 910 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $73,000 after acquiring an additional 494 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.23% of the company’s stock.

About Bunge Global

(Get Free Report)

Bunge Global is a leading agribusiness and food company that processes oilseeds and grains, produces sugar and bioenergy, and supplies fertilizers and other agricultural inputs. The company operates an integrated value chain that spans origination, processing, and distribution, enabling it to serve food processors, livestock producers, and retail customers worldwide. Through its network of processing plants, port terminals and logistics assets, Bunge handles a diverse portfolio of commodities, including soybeans, corn, wheat, vegetable oils, and sugarcane.

The company’s core business activities are organized into agribusiness and food & ingredients segments.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Bunge Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bunge Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.