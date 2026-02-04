GE HealthCare Technologies (NASDAQ:GEHC) Updates FY 2026 Earnings Guidance

GE HealthCare Technologies (NASDAQ:GEHC – Get Free Report) updated its FY 2026 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 4.950-5.150 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of 4.930. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

GEHC has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of GE HealthCare Technologies in a research note on Monday, December 29th. Evercore ISI reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $95.00 price objective on shares of GE HealthCare Technologies in a research note on Monday, January 5th. Barclays assumed coverage on GE HealthCare Technologies in a report on Monday, October 13th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $86.00 price objective for the company. UBS Group downgraded shares of GE HealthCare Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $73.00 to $77.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 15th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on GE HealthCare Technologies from $95.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 11th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, six have issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $90.67.

NASDAQ:GEHC traded up $4.96 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $83.74. 2,934,993 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,484,402. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $82.64 and a 200-day simple moving average of $77.43. GE HealthCare Technologies has a 52 week low of $57.65 and a 52 week high of $94.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $38.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.31, a P/E/G ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83.

GE HealthCare Technologies (NASDAQ:GEHC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 4th. The company reported $1.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.40 by $0.04. GE HealthCare Technologies had a net margin of 10.94% and a return on equity of 22.52%. The company had revenue of $5.70 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.60 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.45 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. GE HealthCare Technologies has set its FY 2026 guidance at 4.950-5.150 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that GE HealthCare Technologies will post 4.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.035 per share. This represents a $0.14 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 9th. GE HealthCare Technologies’s payout ratio is 2.89%.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC boosted its position in GE HealthCare Technologies by 17.1% during the third quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC now owns 8,432,374 shares of the company’s stock valued at $633,271,000 after purchasing an additional 1,232,828 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners bought a new stake in shares of GE HealthCare Technologies in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $287,627,000. Amundi grew its stake in shares of GE HealthCare Technologies by 29.9% in the 3rd quarter. Amundi now owns 2,542,776 shares of the company’s stock valued at $194,294,000 after buying an additional 585,612 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. increased its holdings in GE HealthCare Technologies by 17.1% in the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. now owns 1,194,002 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,669,000 after buying an additional 174,342 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alyeska Investment Group L.P. raised its position in GE HealthCare Technologies by 92.8% during the third quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. now owns 1,084,551 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,450,000 after acquiring an additional 522,059 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.06% of the company’s stock.

GE HealthCare Technologies (NASDAQ: GEHC) is a global medical technology and diagnostics company that develops, manufactures and markets a broad range of products and services for healthcare providers. Its portfolio centers on diagnostic imaging systems, including MRI, CT, PET and X-ray modalities, as well as ultrasound equipment. The company also supplies patient monitoring and anesthesia delivery systems, interventional and surgical imaging solutions, and molecular imaging technologies used in both clinical care and research settings.

In addition to hardware, GE HealthCare offers software, analytics and lifecycle services aimed at improving clinical workflows and equipment uptime.

