GE HealthCare Technologies (NASDAQ:GEHC) Updates FY 2026 Earnings Guidance

GE HealthCare Technologies (NASDAQ:GEHC – Get Free Report) updated its FY 2026 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 4.950-5.150 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of 4.930. The company issued revenue guidance of -.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
GEHC has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of GE HealthCare Technologies in a research note on Monday, December 29th. Evercore ISI reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $95.00 price objective on shares of GE HealthCare Technologies in a research note on Monday, January 5th. Barclays assumed coverage on GE HealthCare Technologies in a report on Monday, October 13th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $86.00 price objective for the company. UBS Group downgraded shares of GE HealthCare Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $73.00 to $77.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 15th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on GE HealthCare Technologies from $95.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 11th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, six have issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $90.67.
Get Our Latest Analysis on GE HealthCare Technologies
GE HealthCare Technologies Stock Performance
GE HealthCare Technologies (NASDAQ:GEHC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 4th. The company reported $1.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.40 by $0.04. GE HealthCare Technologies had a net margin of 10.94% and a return on equity of 22.52%. The company had revenue of $5.70 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.60 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.45 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. GE HealthCare Technologies has set its FY 2026 guidance at 4.950-5.150 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that GE HealthCare Technologies will post 4.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
GE HealthCare Technologies Announces Dividend
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.035 per share. This represents a $0.14 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 9th. GE HealthCare Technologies’s payout ratio is 2.89%.
Key Stories Impacting GE HealthCare Technologies
Here are the key news stories impacting GE HealthCare Technologies this week:
- Positive Sentiment: Q4 results narrowly beat expectations — EPS $1.44 vs. $1.43 consensus and revenue $5.70B vs. $5.60B, showing 7.1% year-over-year revenue growth; this validates near-term execution. GE HealthCare Technologies (GEHC) Q4 Earnings and Revenues Beat Estimates
- Positive Sentiment: Company forecasted 2026 profit above Wall Street estimates, citing strong demand for diagnostic and imaging devices — this raised the forward outlook and supports higher valuation expectations. GE HealthCare forecasts 2026 profit above estimates on strong demand for medical devices
- Positive Sentiment: Regulatory and product momentum: FDA clearance and CE mark for the Allia Moveo mobile C-arm (AI guidance, compact design) enable commercialization and early global installs — a tangible growth driver for imaging sales. GEHC Wins FDA Clearance & CE Mark for Allia Moveo, Marks Global Debut
- Neutral Sentiment: Company-released full Q4 and FY2025 results and commentary reiterate strategic focus on precision care, growth acceleration and business optimization — informative for modeling but largely consistent with the beats/guidance. GE HealthCare reports fourth quarter and full year 2025 financial results
- Neutral Sentiment: Analyst commentary and features frame GEHC as a long-term value/growth opportunity but note that near-term decisions depend on margin trends and capital allocation — useful context for longer-horizon investors. Why GE HealthCare Technologies (GEHC) is a Top Value Stock for the Long-Term
- Negative Sentiment: Profitability caveat: the WSJ notes Q4 profit fell despite higher revenue, and management described a “dynamic macroeconomic environment” — a reminder margins and cost pressures could limit upside if growth slows or costs rise. GE HealthCare Technologies Posts Lower Profit, Despite Higher Revenue
- Negative Sentiment: Analyst preview flagged risks from tariffs and ongoing investments that could keep margins under pressure even as revenue grows — watch margin guidance and gross-margin trends in upcoming quarters. GE HealthCare Stock Before Q4 Earnings: To Buy or Not to Buy?
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC boosted its position in GE HealthCare Technologies by 17.1% during the third quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC now owns 8,432,374 shares of the company’s stock valued at $633,271,000 after purchasing an additional 1,232,828 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners bought a new stake in shares of GE HealthCare Technologies in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $287,627,000. Amundi grew its stake in shares of GE HealthCare Technologies by 29.9% in the 3rd quarter. Amundi now owns 2,542,776 shares of the company’s stock valued at $194,294,000 after buying an additional 585,612 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. increased its holdings in GE HealthCare Technologies by 17.1% in the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. now owns 1,194,002 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,669,000 after buying an additional 174,342 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alyeska Investment Group L.P. raised its position in GE HealthCare Technologies by 92.8% during the third quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. now owns 1,084,551 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,450,000 after acquiring an additional 522,059 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.06% of the company’s stock.
About GE HealthCare Technologies
GE HealthCare Technologies (NASDAQ: GEHC) is a global medical technology and diagnostics company that develops, manufactures and markets a broad range of products and services for healthcare providers. Its portfolio centers on diagnostic imaging systems, including MRI, CT, PET and X-ray modalities, as well as ultrasound equipment. The company also supplies patient monitoring and anesthesia delivery systems, interventional and surgical imaging solutions, and molecular imaging technologies used in both clinical care and research settings.
In addition to hardware, GE HealthCare offers software, analytics and lifecycle services aimed at improving clinical workflows and equipment uptime.
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than GE HealthCare Technologies
- Wall Street Turns Bullish on USAU as Gold Hits New Record!
- “Fed Proof” Your Bank Account with THESE 4 Simple Steps
- What a Former CIA Agent Knows About the Coming Collapse
- BREAKING: Elon Makes a Quiet Shift That Changes Everything
- 1 Hour Once A Day
Receive News & Ratings for GE HealthCare Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GE HealthCare Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.