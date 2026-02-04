eGain’s (EGAN) Buy Rating Reaffirmed at Roth Mkm

eGain (NASDAQ:EGAN – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by stock analysts at Roth Mkm in a report issued on Wednesday,Benzinga reports. They currently have a $20.00 target price on the technology company’s stock. Roth Mkm’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 100.42% from the company’s current price.

EGAN has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Zacks Research cut shares of eGain from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 4th. Weiss Ratings reissued a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of eGain in a research note on Friday, January 9th. Wall Street Zen raised eGain from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Sunday, November 16th. Finally, B. Riley started coverage on shares of eGain in a research report on Friday, January 23rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $10.50 price target on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $15.25.

Get eGain alerts:

Read Our Latest Report on EGAN

eGain Trading Up 4.4%

eGain stock traded up $0.42 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $9.98. 123,072 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 186,533. eGain has a one year low of $4.34 and a one year high of $15.95. The company has a market cap of $269.93 million, a PE ratio of 8.11 and a beta of 0.80. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $10.39 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $9.88.

eGain (NASDAQ:EGAN – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 3rd. The technology company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $22.98 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.42 million. eGain had a return on equity of 10.05% and a net margin of 38.19%.eGain has set its Q3 2026 guidance at 0.060-0.080 EPS and its FY 2026 guidance at 0.310-0.360 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that eGain will post 0.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BNP Paribas Financial Markets raised its holdings in eGain by 29.3% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 6,317 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 1,432 shares during the period. NewEdge Advisors LLC acquired a new position in eGain during the third quarter worth $106,000. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of eGain in the third quarter valued at about $130,000. Ritholtz Wealth Management purchased a new position in eGain in the 2nd quarter valued at about $194,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC increased its stake in eGain by 53.7% during the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 47,726 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $231,000 after buying an additional 16,678 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 53.94% of the company’s stock.

eGain News Summary

Here are the key news stories impacting eGain this week:

eGain Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

eGain Incorporated (NASDAQ: EGAN) is a software company specializing in cloud-based customer engagement solutions. Its platform integrates knowledge management, analytics, and artificial intelligence to help organizations streamline customer service across digital channels. By centralizing information and automating routine interactions, eGain aims to improve agent productivity, reduce response times, and deliver consistent customer experiences.

The company’s product suite includes tools for knowledge authoring and delivery, AI-powered chatbots, case management, and predictive analytics.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for eGain Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for eGain and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.