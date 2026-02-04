Hamilton Lane (NASDAQ:HLNE) Stock Price Expected to Rise, JPMorgan Chase & Co. Analyst Says

Hamilton Lane (NASDAQ:HLNE – Get Free Report) had its price target upped by research analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $164.00 to $166.00 in a report released on Wednesday,Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price target points to a potential upside of 17.12% from the stock’s current price.

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on HLNE. Wall Street Zen raised Hamilton Lane from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Sunday, November 9th. Weiss Ratings restated a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of Hamilton Lane in a research note on Thursday, January 22nd. Morgan Stanley set a $159.00 price objective on Hamilton Lane in a research note on Tuesday, January 27th. Zacks Research lowered shares of Hamilton Lane from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 22nd. Finally, Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on Hamilton Lane from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, four have given a Buy rating and five have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $173.25.

Shares of NASDAQ HLNE traded up $5.65 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $141.74. 160,388 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 502,732. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.68 and a beta of 1.30. Hamilton Lane has a one year low of $111.98 and a one year high of $179.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 3.49 and a current ratio of 3.49. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $138.23 and a two-hundred day moving average of $138.65.

Hamilton Lane (NASDAQ:HLNE – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 3rd. The company reported $1.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.27. Hamilton Lane had a return on equity of 29.43% and a net margin of 31.12%.The business had revenue of $198.59 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $195.36 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.25 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Hamilton Lane will post 4.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Juan Delgado-Moreira purchased 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 7th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $130.35 per share, for a total transaction of $1,042,800.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer directly owned 1,314,447 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $171,338,166.45. The trade was a 0.61% increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 22.21% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Swiss Life Asset Management Ltd raised its holdings in Hamilton Lane by 92.2% in the 4th quarter. Swiss Life Asset Management Ltd now owns 3,589 shares of the company’s stock worth $482,000 after acquiring an additional 1,722 shares during the period. F m Investments LLC grew its holdings in Hamilton Lane by 35.5% in the 4th quarter. F m Investments LLC now owns 5,357 shares of the company’s stock valued at $719,000 after buying an additional 1,404 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Hamilton Lane during the fourth quarter worth approximately $156,000. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Hamilton Lane during the 4th quarter valued at $459,000. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Hamilton Lane by 148.3% in the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,085,850 shares of the company’s stock valued at $145,844,000 after purchasing an additional 648,588 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 97.40% of the company’s stock.

Hamilton Lane Company Profile

Hamilton Lane is a global private markets investment management firm specializing in the full spectrum of private equity and credit strategies. The company partners with institutional investors and wealth managers to design, implement and manage customized portfolios in primary fund investing, secondary market transactions and direct co-investment opportunities. By combining investment selection, portfolio construction and ongoing monitoring, Hamilton Lane seeks to optimize risk-adjusted returns across diverse private markets exposures.

Founded in 1991, Hamilton Lane has developed a track record of investment and advisory services in private markets.

