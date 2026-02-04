Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA) Reaches New 52-Week High – Here’s What Happened

Shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $67.44 and last traded at $67.2190, with a volume of 1796854 shares. The stock had previously closed at $66.72.

Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Stock Performance

The stock has a market capitalization of $206.93 billion, a PE ratio of 16.34 and a beta of 0.87. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $63.58 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $60.96.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. TL Private Wealth grew its stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. TL Private Wealth now owns 9,396 shares of the company’s stock valued at $606,000 after purchasing an additional 155 shares in the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 34,529 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,157,000 after purchasing an additional 162 shares during the period. Spire Wealth Management increased its stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 27,194 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,699,000 after purchasing an additional 163 shares during the last quarter. Twelve Points Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Twelve Points Wealth Management LLC now owns 18,902 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,220,000 after purchasing an additional 166 shares during the period. Finally, Princeton Global Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC now owns 6,718 shares of the company’s stock worth $403,000 after buying an additional 168 shares during the last quarter.

About Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF

The Vanguard Developed Markets Index Fund (VEA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks a market-cap weighted index of large-, mid- and small-cap stocks from developed markets outside the US. VEA was launched on Jul 20, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

