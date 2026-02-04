Huron Consulting Group (NASDAQ:HURN) Director Sells $84,385.00 in Stock

Huron Consulting Group Inc. (NASDAQ:HURN – Get Free Report) Director John Mccartney sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $168.77, for a total value of $84,385.00. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 41,817 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,057,455.09. This trade represents a 1.18% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

On Monday, December 1st, John Mccartney sold 500 shares of Huron Consulting Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.20, for a total transaction of $82,100.00.

On Wednesday, November 19th, John Mccartney sold 6,500 shares of Huron Consulting Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $161.44, for a total value of $1,049,360.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:HURN traded up $1.47 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $167.09. The stock had a trading volume of 179,080 shares, compared to its average volume of 167,583. The company has a market cap of $2.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.84 and a beta of 0.08. The company has a quick ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $175.19 and its 200-day simple moving average is $156.08. Huron Consulting Group Inc. has a 12 month low of $120.25 and a 12 month high of $186.77.

A number of research firms have commented on HURN. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Huron Consulting Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 1st. Benchmark increased their target price on Huron Consulting Group from $180.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 24th. Barrington Research lifted their price objective on shares of Huron Consulting Group from $190.00 to $207.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, January 5th. Truist Financial boosted their target price on shares of Huron Consulting Group from $180.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 14th. Finally, Wedbush raised their price target on Huron Consulting Group from $165.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, January 12th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $215.50.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. UBS Group AG raised its position in shares of Huron Consulting Group by 271.0% during the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 422,719 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $73,092,000 after purchasing an additional 308,770 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in Huron Consulting Group by 51.8% during the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 476,863 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $82,454,000 after purchasing an additional 162,706 shares during the period. SG Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Huron Consulting Group by 131.8% in the 3rd quarter. SG Capital Management LLC now owns 250,489 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $36,764,000 after purchasing an additional 142,448 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its stake in Huron Consulting Group by 27.5% in the 2nd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 610,908 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $84,024,000 after purchasing an additional 131,620 shares during the period. Finally, BloombergSen Inc. grew its holdings in Huron Consulting Group by 56.2% during the 3rd quarter. BloombergSen Inc. now owns 365,167 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $53,596,000 after buying an additional 131,365 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.90% of the company’s stock.

Huron Consulting Group (NASDAQ:HURN) is a global professional services firm that advises organizations across a range of industries on strategy, operations and technology. Founded in 2002 and headquartered in Chicago, the company helps clients address complex business challenges such as performance improvement, digital transformation and organizational change. Huron’s consultants work alongside executive leadership teams to develop and implement tailored solutions that drive growth, increase efficiency and manage risk.

Huron’s service offerings encompass business and financial advisory, healthcare performance improvement, life sciences consulting, higher education and research lifecycle support, as well as legal and regulatory consulting.

