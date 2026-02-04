Encision (OTCMKTS:ECIA) Posts Earnings Results

Encision (OTCMKTS:ECIA – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The medical device company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, Zacks reports. Encision had a negative net margin of 6.05% and a negative return on equity of 22.33%.

Encision Trading Down 18.9%

Shares of ECIA traded down $0.04 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $0.15. The company had a trading volume of 5,500 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,924. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 2.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. Encision has a 52-week low of $0.10 and a 52-week high of $0.49. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $0.18 and its 200 day moving average price is $0.26. The firm has a market cap of $2.53 million, a P/E ratio of -5.00 and a beta of 0.87.

Encision Company Profile

Encision, Inc is a U.S.-based medical device company specializing in the development and commercialization of safety solutions for electrosurgery. Founded in the early 1990s, the company’s core mission is to reduce the risk of unintended thermal injuries during surgical procedures by controlling stray electrical current. Encision’s operations focus on research, design, and manufacturing of proprietary instruments and monitoring systems that integrate seamlessly with existing surgical equipment.

At the heart of Encision’s product offering is its Active Electrode Monitoring (AEM) platform.

