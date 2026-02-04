RenovoRx, Inc. (NASDAQ:RNXT) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

RenovoRx, Inc. (NASDAQ:RNXT – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totaling 541,448 shares, a growth of 28.9% from the December 31st total of 419,908 shares. Currently, 1.6% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 473,407 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.1 days. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 473,407 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.1 days. Currently, 1.6% of the shares of the stock are short sold.
A number of brokerages recently weighed in on RNXT. Ascendiant Capital Markets upped their price objective on RenovoRx from $12.00 to $12.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 21st. Jones Trading raised shares of RenovoRx to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 29th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “sell (e+)” rating on shares of RenovoRx in a research note on Monday, December 29th. Finally, Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of RenovoRx from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, October 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, two have given a Buy rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $7.75.
RenovoRx stock opened at $1.01 on Wednesday. RenovoRx has a 52 week low of $0.70 and a 52 week high of $1.50. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.95 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $37.02 million, a PE ratio of -2.81 and a beta of 1.31.
RenovoRx (NASDAQ:RNXT – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 13th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.08). RenovoRx had a negative net margin of 1,196.66% and a negative return on equity of 122.19%. The firm had revenue of $0.27 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.41 million. On average, research analysts expect that RenovoRx will post -0.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.
RenovoRx, Inc is a clinical-stage medical technology company focused on the development of proprietary drug-device combination therapies for the treatment of solid tumor malignancies. The company’s lead product candidate, RenovoCath™, is an intra-arterial catheter system designed to deliver high concentrations of chemotherapeutic agents directly to tumor sites while minimizing systemic exposure. RenovoRx seeks to improve clinical outcomes and reduce adverse effects by enhancing drug delivery precision in hard-to-treat cancers.
RenovoCath™ is being evaluated in multiple clinical trials targeting advanced pancreatic cancer and metastatic colorectal cancer, among other solid tumors.
