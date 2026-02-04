Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP) Sets New 12-Month Low – Here’s Why

Shares of Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week low on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $234.81 and last traded at $235.08, with a volume of 4377047 shares. The stock had previously closed at $247.56.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of Automatic Data Processing in a report on Monday, December 29th. Cantor Fitzgerald began coverage on shares of Automatic Data Processing in a research note on Tuesday, January 27th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $306.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $311.00 to $274.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 29th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $272.00 to $262.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 29th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $295.00 to $275.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, nine have issued a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $290.83.

Automatic Data Processing Stock Down 5.0%

The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $257.89 and its 200-day moving average price is $276.78. The company has a market cap of $94.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.60 and a beta of 0.85.

Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 28th. The business services provider reported $2.62 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.57 by $0.05. Automatic Data Processing had a return on equity of 68.44% and a net margin of 19.96%.The business had revenue of $5.36 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.34 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.35 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Automatic Data Processing has set its FY 2026 guidance at 10.091-11.011 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Automatic Data Processing, Inc. will post 9.93 earnings per share for the current year.

Automatic Data Processing Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 1st. Investors of record on Friday, March 13th will be paid a dividend of $1.70 per share. This represents a $6.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.9%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 13th. Automatic Data Processing’s dividend payout ratio is presently 65.38%.

Automatic Data Processing announced that its board has initiated a share repurchase program on Wednesday, January 14th that allows the company to buyback $6.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the business services provider to repurchase up to 5.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are often an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Insider Activity at Automatic Data Processing

In other news, VP Christopher D’ambrosio sold 543 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $262.29, for a total transaction of $142,423.47. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president owned 9,998 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,622,375.42. This represents a 5.15% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP David Kwon sold 806 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $264.80, for a total transaction of $213,428.80. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president directly owned 11,187 shares in the company, valued at $2,962,317.60. This represents a 6.72% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders have sold a total of 2,249 shares of company stock worth $589,852 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Automatic Data Processing

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Mid American Wealth Advisory Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Automatic Data Processing during the second quarter worth about $26,000. Harbor Asset Planning Inc. acquired a new position in Automatic Data Processing during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Imprint Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Automatic Data Processing during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Howard Hughes Medical Institute bought a new position in shares of Automatic Data Processing during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Finally, Solstein Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing in the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.03% of the company’s stock.

Automatic Data Processing Company Profile

Automatic Data Processing, Inc (ADP) is a global provider of cloud-based human capital management (HCM) and payroll solutions. Founded in 1949 and headquartered in Roseland, New Jersey, ADP began as a payroll processing company and has evolved into a diversified provider of workforce management, HR, benefits administration, tax and compliance services, and analytics for employers of all sizes.

ADP’s product portfolio includes payroll processing and tax filing, time and attendance systems, benefits administration, talent management, and HR outsourcing.

