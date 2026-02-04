Doximity (NYSE:DOCS) Hits New 12-Month Low – Time to Sell?

Doximity, Inc. (NYSE:DOCS – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $34.31 and last traded at $34.84, with a volume of 4338776 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $37.29.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

DOCS has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Zacks Research upgraded Doximity from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 26th. Truist Financial upgraded shares of Doximity from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 8th. Royal Bank Of Canada raised shares of Doximity to a “moderate buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 8th. Wall Street Zen cut shares of Doximity from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, January 10th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Doximity from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $55.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 20th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, two have given a Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $55.00.

Get Doximity alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Doximity

Doximity Price Performance

Doximity Company Profile

The company has a market capitalization of $6.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.65, a PEG ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.39.

(Get Free Report)

Doximity, trading as DOCS, operates a digital professional network and communications platform designed primarily for clinicians. Headquartered in San Francisco, the company connects physicians, nurse practitioners, physician assistants and other healthcare professionals, providing tools that streamline clinical communication, telehealth delivery and access to specialty-specific medical information. Its platform is positioned as a professional hub where clinicians manage their workflows, stay current with medical news and collaborate securely with peers.

The company’s offerings include secure messaging and video telehealth capabilities that enable clinicians to consult with patients and colleagues while protecting patient information.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Doximity Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Doximity and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.