Orrstown Financial Services (NASDAQ:ORRF) Director Buys $14,701.26 in Stock

Orrstown Financial Services Inc (NASDAQ:ORRF – Get Free Report) Director Sarah Brown acquired 406 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 2nd. The stock was bought at an average price of $36.21 per share, for a total transaction of $14,701.26. Following the completion of the purchase, the director owned 9,866 shares in the company, valued at approximately $357,247.86. This trade represents a 4.29% increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Shares of Orrstown Financial Services stock traded up $0.88 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $38.95. 70,952 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 298,249. The company has a market cap of $759.43 million, a P/E ratio of 9.31 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 0.87. Orrstown Financial Services Inc has a 1-year low of $25.57 and a 1-year high of $39.03. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $36.44 and its 200 day moving average price is $34.86.

Orrstown Financial Services (NASDAQ:ORRF – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 27th. The bank reported $1.11 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.08 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $64.92 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $51.54 million. Orrstown Financial Services had a return on equity of 15.04% and a net margin of 22.71%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Orrstown Financial Services Inc will post 4.23 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 17th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 10th will be given a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 10th. This is a positive change from Orrstown Financial Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.1%. Orrstown Financial Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 25.84%.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Inspire Advisors LLC lifted its position in Orrstown Financial Services by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Inspire Advisors LLC now owns 32,308 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,098,000 after acquiring an additional 308 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its position in shares of Orrstown Financial Services by 5.3% in the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 8,797 shares of the bank’s stock worth $312,000 after acquiring an additional 440 shares during the last quarter. Vista Investment Management lifted its stake in shares of Orrstown Financial Services by 5.6% in the 2nd quarter. Vista Investment Management now owns 8,444 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $269,000 after purchasing an additional 450 shares in the last quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Orrstown Financial Services by 4.7% during the first quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 11,009 shares of the bank’s stock worth $330,000 after purchasing an additional 490 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC increased its stake in Orrstown Financial Services by 36.9% during the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,417 shares of the bank’s stock worth $77,000 after buying an additional 651 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 44.27% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently commented on ORRF. Hovde Group raised their price objective on shares of Orrstown Financial Services from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday. Weiss Ratings restated a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of Orrstown Financial Services in a research report on Thursday, January 22nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $39.67.

Orrstown Financial Services, Inc is the bank holding company for Orrstown Bank, a community banking organization headquartered in Shippensburg, Pennsylvania. The roots of Orrstown Bank date back to 1865, and the holding company structure was established to support its growth and diversification. As a regional financial institution, Orrstown Financial Services focuses on delivering personalized banking solutions to individuals, families and businesses across Central Pennsylvania.

The company’s core offerings include a full suite of deposit products such as checking and savings accounts, money market accounts and certificates of deposit.

