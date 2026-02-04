Equinor ASA (NYSE:EQNR) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.21 EPS

Equinor ASA (NYSE:EQNR – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.21, Zacks reports. The business had revenue of $25.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.31 billion. Equinor ASA had a net margin of 5.27% and a return on equity of 14.34%.

Here are the key takeaways from Equinor ASA’s conference call:

Equinor delivered record production of 2,137,000 barrels per day in 2025 and expects around 3% production growth in 2026 , with cash flow from operations after tax guided to roughly $16bn in 2026 and ~ $18bn in 2027 at current price assumptions.

Equinor delivered and expects around , with cash flow from operations after tax guided to roughly $16bn in 2026 and ~ $18bn in 2027 at current price assumptions. Management reduced its 2026–2027 CapEx outlook by about $4 billion , guiding organic CapEx of ~ $13 billion for 2026 and ~ $9 billion for 2027 while prioritizing investments (~60% NCS, 30% international oil & gas, 10% power).

Management reduced its 2026–2027 CapEx outlook by about , guiding organic CapEx of ~ for 2026 and ~ for 2027 while prioritizing investments (~60% NCS, 30% international oil & gas, 10% power). Equinor reaffirmed shareholder returns: quarterly cash dividend raised to $0.39 per share with an ambition to grow it by $0.02 annually, and a $1.5 billion share buyback programme for 2026 (first tranche $375m).

Equinor reaffirmed shareholder returns: quarterly cash dividend raised to with an ambition to grow it by $0.02 annually, and a share buyback programme for 2026 (first tranche $375m). Empire Wind is >60% complete with total CapEx now expected at about $7.5 billion (≈$3bn remaining) and expected ITC benefit of ~$2.5bn, but the project remains exposed to legal risk and potential tariffs despite a preliminary injunction allowing work to resume.

Empire Wind is >60% complete with total CapEx now expected at about (≈$3bn remaining) and expected ITC benefit of ~$2.5bn, but the project remains exposed to legal risk and potential tariffs despite a preliminary injunction allowing work to resume. Safety remains a material concern after a colleague was fatally injured at Mongstad in September; management emphasized the need for further improvement despite overall safety trends improving.

Shares of Equinor ASA stock traded down $0.18 on Wednesday, hitting $26.16. The stock had a trading volume of 1,731,519 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,462,672. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $23.93 and a 200 day moving average of $24.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $77.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.40, a PEG ratio of 3.25 and a beta of 0.38. Equinor ASA has a twelve month low of $21.41 and a twelve month high of $28.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a current ratio of 1.48.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 27th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 17th will be paid a $0.37 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 17th. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.7%. Equinor ASA’s dividend payout ratio is currently 57.82%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in EQNR. McIlrath & Eck LLC acquired a new stake in Equinor ASA in the second quarter valued at $36,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its holdings in Equinor ASA by 172.9% during the 3rd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 3,174 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,000 after buying an additional 2,011 shares during the period. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Equinor ASA by 50.3% in the 2nd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 5,230 shares of the company’s stock valued at $131,000 after buying an additional 1,751 shares during the last quarter. Brevan Howard Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Equinor ASA in the third quarter valued at about $202,000. Finally, Flow Traders U.S. LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Equinor ASA in the third quarter valued at about $212,000. 5.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on EQNR shares. DZ Bank cut Equinor ASA from a “strong-buy” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Weiss Ratings upgraded Equinor ASA from a “sell (d+)” rating to a “hold (c-)” rating in a research report on Monday, January 12th. Barclays reiterated an “underweight” rating on shares of Equinor ASA in a research report on Friday, October 31st. Sanford C. Bernstein downgraded Equinor ASA from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 17th. Finally, Zacks Research downgraded shares of Equinor ASA from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 11th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, seven have issued a Hold rating and nine have given a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Reduce” and a consensus target price of $22.71.

Equinor ASA (NYSE: EQNR) is a Norway-based integrated energy company headquartered in Stavanger. Historically established as Statoil in the 1970s to develop Norway’s petroleum resources, the company changed its name to Equinor in 2018 to reflect a strategic shift toward a broader energy portfolio. Equinor’s operations span the full upstream value chain, including exploration, development and production of oil and natural gas, alongside trading and marketing activities that support its global commercial operations.

In recent years Equinor has pursued a transition strategy that combines continued development of conventional oil and gas resources with growing investments in low‑carbon energy.

