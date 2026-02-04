Oracle (NYSE:ORCL) Stock Price Down 5.1% Following Analyst Downgrade

Shares of Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL – Get Free Report) were down 5.1% during mid-day trading on Wednesday after BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on the stock from $270.00 to $205.00. BMO Capital Markets currently has an outperform rating on the stock. Oracle traded as low as $144.43 and last traded at $146.75. Approximately 42,006,230 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 60% from the average daily volume of 26,199,357 shares. The stock had previously closed at $154.67.

ORCL has been the topic of several other research reports. Mizuho set a $400.00 price objective on shares of Oracle in a report on Monday, December 15th. Barclays restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Oracle in a research note on Monday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of Oracle from $270.00 to $230.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 11th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on shares of Oracle from $350.00 to $275.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 11th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating on shares of Oracle in a research note on Monday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-five have given a Buy rating, eleven have issued a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $296.03.

In related news, insider Mark Hura sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $196.89, for a total transaction of $2,953,350.00. Following the sale, the insider directly owned 234,077 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $46,087,420.53. This represents a 6.02% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, CEO Clayton M. Magouyrk sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $192.52, for a total transaction of $1,925,200.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 144,030 shares in the company, valued at approximately $27,728,655.60. The trade was a 6.49% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders have sold a total of 62,223 shares of company stock valued at $12,136,764 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 40.90% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. FSA Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Oracle during the 3rd quarter worth about $28,000. Darwin Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Oracle by 130.0% during the third quarter. Darwin Wealth Management LLC now owns 115 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Mpwm Advisory Solutions LLC lifted its position in shares of Oracle by 76.9% in the third quarter. Mpwm Advisory Solutions LLC now owns 115 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Turning Point Benefit Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Oracle in the third quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, Winnow Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Oracle in the second quarter worth approximately $28,000. 42.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The company has a 50-day moving average of $192.48 and a 200 day moving average of $236.15. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $421.63 billion, a PE ratio of 27.58, a PEG ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.64.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, December 10th. The enterprise software provider reported $2.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.64 by $0.62. The company had revenue of $16.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.19 billion. Oracle had a net margin of 25.28% and a return on equity of 70.60%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 14.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.47 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Oracle Corporation will post 5 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 23rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 9th were given a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 9th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.4%. Oracle’s dividend payout ratio is 37.59%.

Oracle Corporation is a multinational technology company that develops and sells database software, cloud engineered systems, enterprise software applications and related services. The company is widely known for its flagship Oracle Database and a portfolio of enterprise-grade software products that support data management, application development, analytics and middleware. Over recent years Oracle has expanded its focus to include cloud infrastructure and cloud applications, positioning itself as a provider of both platform and software-as-a-service solutions for large organizations.

Oracle’s product and service offerings include Oracle Database and the Autonomous Database, Oracle Cloud Infrastructure (OCI), enterprise resource planning (ERP), human capital management (HCM) and supply chain management (SCM) cloud applications (often grouped under Oracle Fusion Cloud Applications), middleware such as WebLogic, and developer technologies including Java and MySQL.

