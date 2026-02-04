First Trust WCM International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:WCMI) Short Interest Down 16.4% in January

First Trust WCM International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:WCMI – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decline in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totaling 102,988 shares, a decline of 16.4% from the December 31st total of 123,174 shares. Approximately 0.2% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 398,020 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days. Based on an average trading volume of 398,020 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days. Approximately 0.2% of the shares of the company are short sold.

First Trust WCM International Equity ETF Price Performance

First Trust WCM International Equity ETF stock traded down $0.28 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $17.75. 514,968 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 529,090. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $17.32 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $16.62. First Trust WCM International Equity ETF has a fifty-two week low of $12.60 and a fifty-two week high of $18.44. The stock has a market cap of $898.15 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.74 and a beta of 1.41.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Private Trust Co. NA lifted its position in First Trust WCM International Equity ETF by 360.8% during the third quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 1,811 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 1,418 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. bought a new position in shares of First Trust WCM International Equity ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $35,000. Millstone Evans Group LLC lifted its holdings in First Trust WCM International Equity ETF by 37.5% during the 4th quarter. Millstone Evans Group LLC now owns 3,237 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 882 shares during the last quarter. Private Wealth Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in First Trust WCM International Equity ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $95,000. Finally, Farther Finance Advisors LLC boosted its stake in First Trust WCM International Equity ETF by 180.5% in the 2nd quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 6,291 shares of the company’s stock valued at $100,000 after purchasing an additional 4,048 shares during the period.

First Trust WCM International Equity ETF Company Profile

The First Trust WCM International Equity ETF (WCMI) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund actively manages a portfolio of international equity securities of industry leading companies with positive fundamentals. The fund will hold stock or depositary receipts to obtain exposure and pursue long-term growth. WCMI was launched on Mar 31, 2020 and is issued by First Trust.

