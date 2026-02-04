ASGN (NYSE:ASGN) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.01 EPS

ASGN (NYSE:ASGN – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The business services provider reported $1.15 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.16 by ($0.01), Zacks reports. ASGN had a net margin of 3.28% and a return on equity of 11.42%.

ASGN Trading Up 4.6%

NYSE:ASGN traded up $2.35 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $53.12. The stock had a trading volume of 758,228 shares, compared to its average volume of 525,596. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $48.58 and a 200 day moving average of $48.66. The company has a market capitalization of $2.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.89 and a beta of 0.87. ASGN has a one year low of $39.25 and a one year high of $88.15. The company has a quick ratio of 1.99, a current ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on ASGN. UBS Group reduced their target price on shares of ASGN from $47.00 to $45.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 23rd. Truist Financial increased their price objective on shares of ASGN from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 27th. Weiss Ratings reissued a “sell (d+)” rating on shares of ASGN in a research note on Wednesday, January 21st. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on ASGN from $51.00 to $49.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 21st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $57.00 price target on shares of ASGN in a research note on Wednesday, December 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, three have assigned a Hold rating and three have given a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Reduce” and an average target price of $51.33.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On ASGN

An institutional investor recently raised its position in ASGN stock. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of ASGN Incorporated (NYSE:ASGN – Free Report) by 96.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 30,497 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 15,011 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned 0.07% of ASGN worth $1,444,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Institutional investors own 95.36% of the company’s stock.

ASGN Company Profile

ASGN Incorporated (NYSE:ASGN) is a leading provider of specialized staffing and professional services, delivering tailored solutions across information technology, digital transformation, engineering and scientific disciplines. Through its diversified portfolio of brands, ASGN connects clients—ranging from life sciences and healthcare firms to technology enterprises and government agencies—with highly skilled consultants, project teams and permanent personnel. The company’s model emphasizes both temporary staffing and long-term consulting engagements to address complex talent and project needs.

ASGN’s service offerings are organized into two main business segments.

