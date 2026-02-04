Entegris (NASDAQ:ENTG) Insider Bertrand Loy Sells 65,250 Shares

Entegris, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENTG – Get Free Report) insider Bertrand Loy sold 65,250 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.61, for a total transaction of $7,804,552.50. Following the transaction, the insider owned 306,422 shares in the company, valued at $36,651,135.42. This trade represents a 17.56% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.
Bertrand Loy also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Monday, December 1st, Bertrand Loy sold 57,570 shares of Entegris stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.88, for a total value of $4,425,981.60.
Entegris Stock Performance
Shares of ENTG stock traded down $1.29 on Wednesday, hitting $112.41. 5,884,381 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,459,076. The company’s fifty day moving average is $97.00 and its 200 day moving average is $89.73. Entegris, Inc. has a 1-year low of $60.75 and a 1-year high of $124.00. The company has a market capitalization of $17.04 billion, a PE ratio of 59.48 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 3.44 and a quick ratio of 2.13.
Entegris Dividend Announcement
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Madison Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Entegris by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Madison Asset Management LLC now owns 62,756 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $5,287,000 after acquiring an additional 403 shares in the last quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Entegris by 91.7% in the 4th quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 10,543 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $888,000 after purchasing an additional 5,043 shares during the last quarter. Swiss Life Asset Management Ltd boosted its position in Entegris by 4.3% during the fourth quarter. Swiss Life Asset Management Ltd now owns 13,615 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,147,000 after purchasing an additional 559 shares during the period. Ethic Inc. grew its holdings in Entegris by 12.8% during the fourth quarter. Ethic Inc. now owns 10,992 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $926,000 after purchasing an additional 1,246 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Diversify Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Entegris by 5.4% in the fourth quarter. Diversify Wealth Management LLC now owns 10,346 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $872,000 after purchasing an additional 534 shares during the period.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Several brokerages have commented on ENTG. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Entegris from $100.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered shares of Entegris from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $105.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday. KeyCorp boosted their target price on shares of Entegris from $107.00 to $111.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 9th. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on Entegris from $105.00 to $126.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 21st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Entegris from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $88.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Monday, December 15th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, four have given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $117.00.
Entegris Company Profile
Entegris, Inc is a leading provider of advanced materials and process control solutions for the semiconductor and other high-technology industries. The company develops and supplies a broad portfolio of products designed to ensure purity and reliability throughout the manufacturing process, helping customers address critical contamination and yield challenges.
Entegris’s product offerings include high-purity chemicals and specialty materials, liquid and gas filtration and purification systems, and sophisticated wafer and chip handling solutions.
