Entegris (NASDAQ:ENTG) Insider Bertrand Loy Sells 65,250 Shares

Entegris, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENTG – Get Free Report) insider Bertrand Loy sold 65,250 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.61, for a total transaction of $7,804,552.50. Following the transaction, the insider owned 306,422 shares in the company, valued at $36,651,135.42. This trade represents a 17.56% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Bertrand Loy also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Entegris alerts:

On Monday, December 1st, Bertrand Loy sold 57,570 shares of Entegris stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.88, for a total value of $4,425,981.60.

Entegris Stock Performance

Shares of ENTG stock traded down $1.29 on Wednesday, hitting $112.41. 5,884,381 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,459,076. The company’s fifty day moving average is $97.00 and its 200 day moving average is $89.73. Entegris, Inc. has a 1-year low of $60.75 and a 1-year high of $124.00. The company has a market capitalization of $17.04 billion, a PE ratio of 59.48 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 3.44 and a quick ratio of 2.13.

Entegris Dividend Announcement

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 18th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 28th will be paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, January 28th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.4%. Entegris’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 21.16%.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Madison Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Entegris by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Madison Asset Management LLC now owns 62,756 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $5,287,000 after acquiring an additional 403 shares in the last quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Entegris by 91.7% in the 4th quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 10,543 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $888,000 after purchasing an additional 5,043 shares during the last quarter. Swiss Life Asset Management Ltd boosted its position in Entegris by 4.3% during the fourth quarter. Swiss Life Asset Management Ltd now owns 13,615 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,147,000 after purchasing an additional 559 shares during the period. Ethic Inc. grew its holdings in Entegris by 12.8% during the fourth quarter. Ethic Inc. now owns 10,992 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $926,000 after purchasing an additional 1,246 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Diversify Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Entegris by 5.4% in the fourth quarter. Diversify Wealth Management LLC now owns 10,346 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $872,000 after purchasing an additional 534 shares during the period.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have commented on ENTG. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Entegris from $100.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered shares of Entegris from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $105.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday. KeyCorp boosted their target price on shares of Entegris from $107.00 to $111.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 9th. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on Entegris from $105.00 to $126.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 21st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Entegris from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $88.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Monday, December 15th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, four have given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $117.00.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Entegris

Entegris Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Entegris, Inc is a leading provider of advanced materials and process control solutions for the semiconductor and other high-technology industries. The company develops and supplies a broad portfolio of products designed to ensure purity and reliability throughout the manufacturing process, helping customers address critical contamination and yield challenges.

Entegris’s product offerings include high-purity chemicals and specialty materials, liquid and gas filtration and purification systems, and sophisticated wafer and chip handling solutions.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Entegris Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Entegris and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.