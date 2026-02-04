Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) Trading 2.2% Higher Following Earnings Beat

Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK – Get Free Report) shares were up 2.2% during mid-day trading on Wednesday following a better than expected earnings announcement. The stock traded as high as $120.39 and last traded at $118.35. Approximately 21,897,695 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 58% from the average daily volume of 13,830,246 shares. The stock had previously closed at $115.84.

The company reported $2.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.01 by $0.03. Merck & Co., Inc. had a return on equity of 44.54% and a net margin of 29.63%.The firm had revenue of $16.40 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.19 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.72 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Merck & Co., Inc. has set its FY 2026 guidance at 5.000-5.150 EPS.

Merck & Co., Inc. Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 7th. Investors of record on Monday, March 16th will be given a $0.85 dividend. This represents a $3.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.9%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 16th. Merck & Co., Inc.’s payout ratio is 44.91%.

Merck & Co., Inc. News Roundup

Positive Sentiment: Q4 results beat expectations — Merck reported stronger-than-expected Q4 revenue and EPS (EPS about $2.04), led by continued Keytruda strength; that beat provides near-term earnings credibility. Read More.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Here are the key news stories impacting Merck & Co., Inc. this week:

MRK has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. TD Cowen boosted their price target on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $100.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 20th. Citigroup increased their target price on Merck & Co., Inc. from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Zacks Research downgraded Merck & Co., Inc. from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday, January 9th. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $105.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 7th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reiterated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a research report on Monday, December 29th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eight have assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $117.87.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of MRK. Stonebridge Financial Group LLC MO acquired a new position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. during the 4th quarter valued at $212,000. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in Merck & Co., Inc. by 35.1% during the 4th quarter. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC now owns 18,727 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,971,000 after purchasing an additional 4,870 shares in the last quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 5.6% during the fourth quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,244 shares of the company’s stock worth $341,000 after buying an additional 173 shares in the last quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance grew its holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. by 12.1% during the 4th quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance now owns 98,968 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,417,000 after acquiring an additional 10,706 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Legacy Financial Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. by 16.2% in the fourth quarter. Legacy Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 28,660 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,017,000 after buying an additional 3,988 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.07% of the company’s stock.

Merck & Co., Inc. Stock Up 2.2%

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a current ratio of 1.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $293.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.63, a P/E/G ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 0.28. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $105.66 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $92.48.

Merck & Co., Inc. Company Profile

Merck & Co, Inc is a global biopharmaceutical company engaged in the discovery, development, manufacture and marketing of prescription medicines, vaccines, biologic therapies and animal health products. Its portfolio spans multiple therapeutic areas with a particular emphasis on oncology, vaccines and infectious disease, as well as therapies for metabolic and chronic conditions. Among its well-known products are the cancer immunotherapy Keytruda (pembrolizumab) and the human papillomavirus vaccine Gardasil; the company also markets a range of medicines and vaccines for veterinary use through Merck Animal Health.

Founded in the late 19th century as the U.S.

