Brookfield Asset Management Ltd. (NYSE:BAM) Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.50

Brookfield Asset Management Ltd. (NYSE:BAM – Get Free Report) (TSE:BAM.A) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, February 4th. Investors of record on Friday, February 27th will be paid a dividend of 0.5025 per share by the financial services provider on Tuesday, March 31st. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a yield of 4.0%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 27th. This is a 14.9% increase from Brookfield Asset Management’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.44.

Brookfield Asset Management has a dividend payout ratio of 91.6% indicating that its dividend is currently covered by earnings, but may not be in the future if the company’s earnings tumble. Equities research analysts expect Brookfield Asset Management to earn $1.99 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.75 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 87.9%.

BAM stock traded up $2.34 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $49.71. 5,145,093 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,788,905. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. Brookfield Asset Management has a 52-week low of $41.78 and a 52-week high of $64.10. The stock has a market cap of $81.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.07, a PEG ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 1.40. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $52.59 and its 200 day moving average is $55.78.

Brookfield Asset Management ( NYSE:BAM Get Free Report ) (TSE:BAM.A) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 4th. The financial services provider reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.06. Brookfield Asset Management had a net margin of 58.25% and a return on equity of 33.77%. The business had revenue of $1.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.40 billion. As a group, analysts anticipate that Brookfield Asset Management will post 1.7 EPS for the current year.

Record 2025 results and fundraising — BAM reported record fee-related earnings (FRE $867M, +28% YoY), distributable earnings ($767M, +18%), $35B raised in Q4 and $112B for 2025, and fee-bearing capital of ~$603B — a clear driver of higher recurring fees and long-term growth. Read More. Positive Sentiment: Quarterly earnings beat — BAM reported EPS $0.47, ahead of consensus (~$0.41–$0.43), with revenue roughly in line; beats tend to support multiple expansion for asset managers. Read More.

Quarterly earnings beat — BAM reported EPS $0.47, ahead of consensus (~$0.41–$0.43), with revenue roughly in line; beats tend to support multiple expansion for asset managers. Read More. Positive Sentiment: Dividend boost and shareholder yield — Board approved a 15% increase to the quarterly dividend ($0.5025 per share; ~4.0% yield), with ex-dividend Feb. 27 and payable Mar. 31 — a sign of management confidence and cash-return focus. Read More.

Dividend boost and shareholder yield — Board approved a 15% increase to the quarterly dividend ($0.5025 per share; ~4.0% yield), with ex-dividend Feb. 27 and payable Mar. 31 — a sign of management confidence and cash-return focus. Read More. Positive Sentiment: Orderly CEO succession — Connor Teskey was appointed CEO (Bruce Flatt remains chair and CEO of Brookfield Corporation), providing leadership continuity that reduces succession risk for investors. Read More.

Orderly CEO succession — Connor Teskey was appointed CEO (Bruce Flatt remains chair and CEO of Brookfield Corporation), providing leadership continuity that reduces succession risk for investors. Read More. Positive Sentiment: Strategic initiatives — BAM launched a $100B AI infrastructure program (initial fund traction), deepened JV with Qatar’s Qai, and completed strategic acquisitions (Oaktree final tranche, Angel Oak majority) that expand fee pools and product breadth. Read More.

Strategic initiatives — BAM launched a $100B AI infrastructure program (initial fund traction), deepened JV with Qatar’s Qai, and completed strategic acquisitions (Oaktree final tranche, Angel Oak majority) that expand fee pools and product breadth. Read More. Positive Sentiment: Portfolio activity — Continued deployment and monetizations (notable real estate and solar deals) support realized returns and liquidity. Read More.

Portfolio activity — Continued deployment and monetizations (notable real estate and solar deals) support realized returns and liquidity. Read More. Neutral Sentiment: Mixed accounting items — net income for the quarter was lower than the prior-year quarter ($615M vs. $680M) and corporate borrowings rose (to ~$2.5B), which warrant monitoring though FRE/DE growth remains strong. Read More.

Mixed accounting items — net income for the quarter was lower than the prior-year quarter ($615M vs. $680M) and corporate borrowings rose (to ~$2.5B), which warrant monitoring though FRE/DE growth remains strong. Read More. Negative Sentiment: Potential deal scrutiny — a law firm is investigating the proposed sale of Peakstone Realty Trust to Brookfield (price/process adequacy), which could create transaction uncertainty or PR/legal risk if the matter escalates. Read More.

Brookfield Asset Management is a global alternative asset manager headquartered in Toronto, Canada, that specializes in investments in real assets and related private equity and credit strategies. The firm acquires, manages and develops assets in sectors such as real estate, renewable power, infrastructure and private equity, seeking long-term value through active asset management and operational improvements. Brookfield structures and manages commingled funds, listed partnerships and separate accounts for institutional and retail investors.

The company’s products and services include fund management across equity and debt strategies, direct asset ownership and operations, property and facilities management, and capital markets solutions.

