Jin Zhao Sells 525 Shares of Diodes (NASDAQ:DIOD) Stock

Diodes Incorporated (NASDAQ:DIOD – Get Free Report) insider Jin Zhao sold 525 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.19, for a total transaction of $31,074.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 49,980 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,958,316.20. The trade was a 1.04% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Shares of DIOD stock traded up $0.90 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $59.28. 269,534 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 309,149. The company has a quick ratio of 2.09, a current ratio of 3.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.75 billion, a PE ratio of 42.96 and a beta of 1.66. Diodes Incorporated has a 1-year low of $32.93 and a 1-year high of $61.50. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $53.01 and a 200 day moving average price of $52.40.

Diodes (NASDAQ:DIOD – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 6th. The semiconductor company reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.38 by ($0.01). Diodes had a return on equity of 2.81% and a net margin of 4.49%.The firm had revenue of $392.17 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $392.17 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.43 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Diodes Incorporated will post 1.82 EPS for the current year.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership bought a new position in shares of Diodes in the third quarter valued at approximately $37,519,000. Bessemer Group Inc. increased its holdings in Diodes by 178,733.7% during the 3rd quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 366,609 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $19,508,000 after purchasing an additional 366,404 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its position in Diodes by 183.0% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 519,013 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $27,617,000 after purchasing an additional 335,644 shares during the last quarter. Tributary Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Diodes by 92.5% in the third quarter. Tributary Capital Management LLC now owns 646,240 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $34,386,000 after purchasing an additional 310,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Global Alpha Capital Management Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Diodes by 56.9% during the second quarter. Global Alpha Capital Management Ltd. now owns 846,070 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $44,749,000 after purchasing an additional 306,900 shares during the last quarter. 99.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages have weighed in on DIOD. Wall Street Zen lowered Diodes from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 8th. Truist Financial raised their target price on shares of Diodes from $51.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, December 19th. Weiss Ratings raised Diodes from a “sell (d+)” rating to a “hold (c-)” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 21st. Finally, Zacks Research upgraded shares of Diodes from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $55.33.

Positive Sentiment: Diodes launched the API772x RobustISO isolation devices, expanding its isolation product portfolio for industrial and medical markets — a product cadence that can support near‑term revenue growth and design wins. API772x launch

Broader media coverage explaining the importance of diodes and power components may boost investor and buyer awareness of the sector, supporting demand narratives for DIOD’s product lines. Neutral Sentiment: Short‑interest data published for early February shows 0 reported shorted shares and NaN changes — this appears to be a data anomaly, so it provides no clear signal on bearish positioning. (Reported average volume used was ~295k shares.)

Short‑interest data published for early February shows 0 reported shorted shares and NaN changes — this appears to be a data anomaly, so it provides no clear signal on bearish positioning. (Reported average volume used was ~295k shares.) Neutral Sentiment: RIR Power Electronics announced advanced SiC Merged‑PiN Schottky diodes for high‑efficiency power systems — an indication of competitive activity and technology progress across the power‑diode market, but not a direct Diodes product announcement. RIR SiC MPS diodes

RIR Power Electronics announced advanced SiC Merged‑PiN Schottky diodes for high‑efficiency power systems — an indication of competitive activity and technology progress across the power‑diode market, but not a direct Diodes product announcement. Negative Sentiment: Multiple insiders sold shares in early February, which can pressure sentiment despite routine reasons for selling. CEO Gary Yu sold 2,900 shares (~$176.5k at ~$60.85), CFO Brett Whitmire sold 830 shares (~$50.5k), SVP Emily Yang sold 950 shares (~$57.8k), and insider Jin Zhao sold 525 shares (~$31.1k). Combined, these filings show several executive‑level reductions in holdings and are disclosed in SEC filings. CEO sale CFO sale SVP sale Insider sale

Diodes Incorporated (NASDAQ: DIOD) is a global manufacturer and supplier of high‐performance discrete, logic, analog and mixed‐signal semiconductor products. Headquartered in Plano, Texas, the company designs and develops a broad range of discrete components, standard logic functions, power management circuits, interface products and array products. Its portfolio includes rectifiers, MOSFETs, general‐purpose diodes, voltage regulators, comparators, buffers and other building blocks for electronic systems.

Diodes Incorporated serves a variety of end markets such as automotive, computing, communications, consumer electronics, industrial and lighting.

