Whitestone REIT (NYSE:WSR) Hits New 12-Month High – Here’s What Happened

Whitestone REIT (NYSE:WSR – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $14.79 and last traded at $14.7150, with a volume of 10468 shares. The stock had previously closed at $14.39.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have commented on WSR. Weiss Ratings reissued a “buy (b-)” rating on shares of Whitestone REIT in a report on Monday, December 29th. Cantor Fitzgerald began coverage on shares of Whitestone REIT in a research note on Tuesday. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $16.00 price target on the stock. Citigroup restated a “market outperform” rating on shares of Whitestone REIT in a research report on Tuesday, January 6th. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH assumed coverage on shares of Whitestone REIT in a research report on Tuesday, January 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $17.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Truist Financial boosted their target price on shares of Whitestone REIT from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 20th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $16.25.

Get Whitestone REIT alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on WSR

Whitestone REIT Trading Up 2.2%

Whitestone REIT Dividend Announcement

The stock has a market capitalization of $750.45 million, a PE ratio of 17.31 and a beta of 0.81. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $13.78 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $12.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 1.74 and a quick ratio of 1.74.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 16th will be given a $0.1425 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 16th. This represents a $0.57 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.9%. Whitestone REIT’s dividend payout ratio is 63.53%.

Whitestone REIT announced that its board has approved a stock repurchase plan on Friday, December 19th that authorizes the company to repurchase $50.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the real estate investment trust to reacquire up to 7.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are usually an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

About Whitestone REIT

(Get Free Report)

Whitestone REIT is a real estate investment trust headquartered in San Antonio, Texas, that specializes in the acquisition, development and management of retail and mixed-use properties. The company’s portfolio is concentrated in high-growth Texas markets, including the Dallas–Fort Worth metroplex, Houston, Austin and San Antonio, where it primarily owns open-air neighborhood and community shopping centers. Whitestone REIT focuses on convenience- and necessity-based retail, partnering with grocers, fitness operators, service providers and other essential tenants to drive consistent foot traffic and stable occupancy.

In addition to property ownership, Whitestone REIT provides asset and property management services, leasing expertise and development capabilities.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Whitestone REIT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Whitestone REIT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.