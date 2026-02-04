Yum China (NYSE:YUMC) Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.29

Yum China (NYSE:YUMC – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, February 4th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 4th will be paid a dividend of 0.29 per share on Wednesday, March 25th. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.2%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 4th. This is a 20.8% increase from Yum China’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24.

Yum China has raised its dividend by an average of 0.1%annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 5 consecutive years. Yum China has a dividend payout ratio of 33.2% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Yum China to earn $2.90 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.96 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 33.1%.

NYSE YUMC traded up $2.43 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $53.17. The company had a trading volume of 2,573,037 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,205,517. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.06, a PEG ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 0.14. Yum China has a 52 week low of $41.00 and a 52 week high of $53.99. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $48.17 and a 200 day simple moving average of $46.03.

Yum China ( NYSE:YUMC Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 4th. The company reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.05. Yum China had a return on equity of 14.08% and a net margin of 7.81%.The firm had revenue of $2.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.72 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.30 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 8.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Yum China will post 2.54 earnings per share for the current year.

YUMC has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. CLSA reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $55.00 target price on shares of Yum China in a research note on Tuesday, November 25th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Yum China in a report on Wednesday, January 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $55.00.

Yum China Holdings, Inc operates as the largest quick-service restaurant company in China, through its ownership and franchising of brands such as KFC, Pizza Hut and Taco Bell. The company’s core business encompasses full-service and fast‐casual dining, takeout and delivery channels, as well as ancillary services including loyalty programs and digital ordering platforms. Yum China’s restaurants offer a diverse menu that adapts global brand concepts to local consumer preferences, featuring items such as soy‐marinated chicken, customized pizzas and region‐inspired side dishes.

In addition to its signature brands, Yum China has expanded its portfolio to include innovative concepts tailored to evolving market trends, such as plant‐based offerings, self‐service kiosks and mobile app integrations.

