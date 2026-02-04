Jacques Tapiero Sells 5,000 Shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC) Stock

McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC – Get Free Report) Director Jacques Tapiero sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.85, for a total transaction of $319,250.00. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 31,596 shares in the company, valued at $2,017,404.60. The trade was a 13.66% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

McCormick & Company, Incorporated Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE MKC traded up $3.22 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $66.51. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,346,973 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,704,581. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $66.07 and a 200-day moving average price of $67.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.70, a PEG ratio of 3.91 and a beta of 0.61. McCormick & Company, Incorporated has a 12-month low of $59.62 and a 12-month high of $86.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.70 and a quick ratio of 0.28.

Get McCormick & Company Incorporated alerts:

McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 22nd. The company reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.87 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $1.85 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.84 billion. McCormick & Company, Incorporated had a net margin of 11.54% and a return on equity of 14.27%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.80 EPS. McCormick & Company, Incorporated has set its FY 2026 guidance at 3.050-3.130 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that McCormick & Company, Incorporated will post 3.07 earnings per share for the current year.

McCormick & Company, Incorporated Increases Dividend

Institutional Trading of McCormick & Company, Incorporated

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 12th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 29th were issued a dividend of $0.48 per share. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.9%. This is a positive change from McCormick & Company, Incorporated’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 29th. McCormick & Company, Incorporated’s dividend payout ratio is currently 65.53%.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Bank of Jackson Hole Trust purchased a new position in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated in the 2nd quarter worth about $25,000. Elevation Point Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated in the second quarter worth $27,000. Anfield Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 161.3% during the 2nd quarter. Anfield Capital Management LLC now owns 392 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 242 shares during the period. Curio Wealth LLC grew its position in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 39,900.0% during the 2nd quarter. Curio Wealth LLC now owns 400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 399 shares during the period. Finally, MTM Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated in the second quarter worth approximately $30,000. 79.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have issued reports on MKC. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated from $78.00 to $79.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 13th. Hsbc Global Res upgraded shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 23rd. Wall Street Zen upgraded McCormick & Company, Incorporated from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, October 11th. Weiss Ratings reissued a “hold (c-)” rating on shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated in a research note on Tuesday, October 14th. Finally, TD Cowen lowered their price objective on McCormick & Company, Incorporated from $82.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 23rd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and eight have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, McCormick & Company, Incorporated has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $73.30.

Get Our Latest Analysis on McCormick & Company, Incorporated

About McCormick & Company, Incorporated

(Get Free Report)

McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE: MKC) is a global leader in spices, seasonings and flavor solutions. Headquartered in Hunt Valley, Maryland, the company traces its origins to the late 19th century and has grown into a major manufacturer and marketer of branded and private‑label flavor products for consumer, industrial and foodservice markets.

McCormick’s product portfolio includes pure spices and herbs, blended seasonings, marinades, rubs, sauces, extracts and specialty flavorings, along with ingredient systems and custom flavor development for manufacturers and foodservice operators.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for McCormick & Company Incorporated Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for McCormick & Company Incorporated and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.