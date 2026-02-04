National HealthCare Corporation (NYSEAMERICAN:NHC) Short Interest Update

National HealthCare Corporation (NYSEAMERICAN:NHC – Get Free Report) saw a significant decline in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totaling 337,737 shares, a decline of 19.1% from the December 31st total of 417,491 shares. Approximately 2.6% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 79,596 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 4.2 days. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 79,596 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 4.2 days. Approximately 2.6% of the shares of the company are sold short.

National HealthCare Stock Performance

Shares of NHC stock traded up $2.56 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $151.45. The stock had a trading volume of 54,695 shares, compared to its average volume of 68,587. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 1.75 and a quick ratio of 1.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.35 billion, a PE ratio of 23.37 and a beta of 0.64. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $138.06 and its 200 day moving average is $123.52. National HealthCare has a twelve month low of $89.14 and a twelve month high of $153.85.

National HealthCare (NYSEAMERICAN:NHC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 6th. The company reported $1.58 EPS for the quarter. National HealthCare had a net margin of 6.75% and a return on equity of 9.52%. The firm had revenue of $382.66 million during the quarter.

National HealthCare Dividend Announcement

About National HealthCare

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 31st were issued a dividend of $0.64 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 31st. This represents a $2.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.7%. National HealthCare’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 59.12%.

National HealthCare Corporation (NYSE American: NHC) is a healthcare services company specializing in long-term care and post-acute rehabilitation. The company operates skilled nursing facilities, assisted living communities and outpatient therapy clinics. Through its subsidiary, National HealthCare Partners, NHC provides contract rehabilitation services, pharmacy management and clinical consulting to a broad network of senior living and healthcare providers.

Headquartered in Murfreesboro, Tennessee, National HealthCare Corporation has built a regional footprint across the southeastern and south-central United States.

