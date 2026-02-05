Intercorp Financial Services (NYSE:IFS) Hits New 52-Week High – Time to Buy?

Intercorp Financial Services Inc. (NYSE:IFS – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week high on Monday . The stock traded as high as $50.98 and last traded at $50.51, with a volume of 85051 shares. The stock had previously closed at $48.98.

Several brokerages recently commented on IFS. Wall Street Zen cut shares of Intercorp Financial Services from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, November 15th. Zacks Research downgraded shares of Intercorp Financial Services from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Intercorp Financial Services from $42.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 16th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reiterated a “buy (b-)” rating on shares of Intercorp Financial Services in a report on Monday, December 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has given a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $48.00.

The business has a fifty day moving average of $43.86 and a 200 day moving average of $41.25. The firm has a market cap of $5.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.54, a PEG ratio of 0.41 and a beta of 0.84.

Intercorp Financial Services (NYSE:IFS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 7th. The company reported $1.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of $1.16 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $452.42 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $441.08 million. Intercorp Financial Services had a net margin of 28.41% and a return on equity of 17.27%. Research analysts expect that Intercorp Financial Services Inc. will post 4.23 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in Intercorp Financial Services by 332.5% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 63,962 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,119,000 after acquiring an additional 49,173 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Intercorp Financial Services in the first quarter valued at approximately $287,000. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. acquired a new position in shares of Intercorp Financial Services in the second quarter valued at approximately $2,018,000. Allianz Asset Management GmbH bought a new position in shares of Intercorp Financial Services during the second quarter worth approximately $283,000. Finally, William Blair Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Intercorp Financial Services by 81.4% during the 2nd quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 187,534 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,151,000 after purchasing an additional 84,169 shares during the last quarter.

Intercorp Financial Services (NYSE:IFS) is a Lima-based financial holding company that brings together a suite of banking and non-banking financial businesses under the Intercorp Group umbrella. Through its network of subsidiaries, the company provides a broad range of products and services designed to meet the needs of individual consumers, small and medium-sized enterprises, and large corporations across Peru.

The company’s core banking operations are conducted through Interbank, which offers deposit accounts, personal and business loans, credit and debit cards, trade finance and electronic banking solutions.

