RT Minerals (CVE:RTM) Shares Down 18.8% – Time to Sell?

RT Minerals Corp (CVE:RTM – Get Free Report) dropped 18.8% on Monday . The company traded as low as C$0.07 and last traded at C$0.07. Approximately 562,857 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 599% from the average daily volume of 80,548 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.08.

RT Minerals Stock Performance

The company has a market capitalization of C$745,095.00, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.30 and a beta of 3.70. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of C$0.06 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$0.07. The company has a current ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 697.48.

RT Minerals Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

RT Minerals Corp, a junior exploration company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and evaluation of mineral properties in Canada. It also explores for gold, base metal, and rare earth elements. The company holds an option to acquire a 100% interest in the Link-Catharine RLDZ gold property that consists of 15 unpatented single cell mining claims covering an area of 220 hectares in one claim block located in the Town of Kirkland Lake, Ontario. In addition, it holds a 100% royalty-free interest in the Ireland rare earth element property comprising 52 claims covering an area of 421 hectares located in northeast of Smooth Rock Falls, Ontario; Timmins base metal property and Milligan property located in northeast of Timmins, Ontario; and Blakelock and McQuibban gold properties located in northeast of Cochrane, Ontario.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for RT Minerals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RT Minerals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.