Jumia Technologies (NYSE:JMIA) Trading Down 8% – Should You Sell?

Jumia Technologies (NYSE:JMIA)'s stock price dropped 8% during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $12.25 and last traded at $12.3070. Approximately 2,301,820 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 20% from the average daily volume of 2,879,462 shares. The stock had previously closed at $13.37.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

JMIA has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Craig Hallum started coverage on Jumia Technologies in a report on Tuesday, December 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $18.00 target price on the stock. Benchmark initiated coverage on Jumia Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, November 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $18.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “sell (e+)” rating on shares of Jumia Technologies in a report on Thursday, January 22nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Jumia Technologies has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $17.00.

Jumia Technologies Price Performance

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $12.69 and its 200-day moving average price is $10.56. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Jumia Technologies by 15.2% during the fourth quarter. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 536,568 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,702,000 after buying an additional 70,722 shares during the last quarter. Nkcfo LLC bought a new stake in Jumia Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at $312,000. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC bought a new stake in Jumia Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at $153,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank acquired a new position in Jumia Technologies during the 4th quarter worth $128,000. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new position in shares of Jumia Technologies in the fourth quarter worth $698,000. Institutional investors own 16.50% of the company’s stock.

About Jumia Technologies



Jumia Technologies AG (NYSE: JMIA) operates as a leading e-commerce and technology platform in Africa, facilitating online retail, logistics and digital payments. The company’s marketplace connects millions of consumers with a diverse array of sellers offering electronics, fashion, home goods, groceries and more. Beyond its core retail services, Jumia has developed JumiaPay, a payment solution that enables secure transactions both on and off its platform, and Jumia Logistics, which provides end-to-end delivery and fulfillment support across the continent.

Jumia serves a broad geographic footprint in Africa, with operations in key markets such as Nigeria, Egypt, Kenya, Morocco, Ghana, Côte d’Ivoire, Uganda, Tunisia and South Africa.

