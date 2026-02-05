CES Energy Solutions (TSE:CEU) Sets New 52-Week High – Here’s Why

CES Energy Solutions Corp. (TSE:CEU – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as C$14.71 and last traded at C$14.69, with a volume of 339753 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$14.20.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. TD Securities lowered shares of CES Energy Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and increased their price target for the stock from C$12.00 to C$16.00 in a research report on Monday, January 26th. Scotiabank increased their target price on shares of CES Energy Solutions from C$12.25 to C$16.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 29th. ATB Capital lifted their target price on shares of CES Energy Solutions from C$14.50 to C$16.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 26th. Raymond James Financial cut shares of CES Energy Solutions from a “strong-buy” rating to a “moderate buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 17th. Finally, National Bankshares increased their price objective on CES Energy Solutions from C$13.00 to C$15.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, four have issued a Buy rating and one has issued a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$13.92.

Get CES Energy Solutions alerts:

Read Our Latest Analysis on CES Energy Solutions

CES Energy Solutions Price Performance

The company’s 50-day simple moving average is C$12.95 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$10.29. The company has a market capitalization of C$3.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.77, a P/E/G ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a quick ratio of 1.78, a current ratio of 2.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 57.26.

CES Energy Solutions (TSE:CEU – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 13th. The company reported C$0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of C$623.22 million during the quarter. CES Energy Solutions had a net margin of 8.62% and a return on equity of 27.61%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that CES Energy Solutions Corp. will post 0.8600646 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at CES Energy Solutions

In related news, insider Kenneth Earl Zinger acquired 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 18th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of C$10.93 per share, with a total value of C$54,650.00. Following the purchase, the insider owned 1,872,857 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$20,470,327.01. The trade was a 0.27% increase in their ownership of the stock. Also, insider Anthony Michael Aulicino bought 4,545 shares of CES Energy Solutions stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 18th. The stock was bought at an average price of C$10.97 per share, with a total value of C$49,858.65. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider owned 1,222,367 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$13,409,365.99. The trade was a 0.37% increase in their position. In the last quarter, insiders purchased 54,245 shares of company stock worth $600,232. 3.03% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

CES Energy Solutions Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

CES is a leading provider of technically advanced consumable chemical solutions throughout the lifecycle of the oilfield. This includes solutions at the drill-bit, at the point of completion and stimulation, at the wellhead and pump-jack, and finally through to the pipeline and midstream market. CES’ business model is relatively asset light and requires limited re-investment capital to grow. As a result, CES has been able to capitalize on the growing market demand for drilling fluids and production and specialty chemicals in North America while generating free cash flow.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for CES Energy Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CES Energy Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.