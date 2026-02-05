Fulton Financial (NASDAQ:FULT) Sets New 52-Week High – Should You Buy?

Shares of Fulton Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:FULT – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $21.27 and last traded at $21.2650, with a volume of 639036 shares. The stock had previously closed at $20.65.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have issued reports on FULT. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their price target on shares of Fulton Financial from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 26th. Raymond James Financial upgraded shares of Fulton Financial from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $21.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 7th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of Fulton Financial in a report on Thursday, January 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating and six have given a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $20.50.

Fulton Financial Price Performance

The stock has a market cap of $3.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.61 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The company’s 50-day moving average is $19.86 and its 200-day moving average is $18.90.

Fulton Financial (NASDAQ:FULT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 21st. The bank reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $336.02 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $336.80 million. Fulton Financial had a return on equity of 12.59% and a net margin of 20.68%.During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.48 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Fulton Financial Corporation will post 1.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Fulton Financial Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 31st were issued a dividend of $0.19 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 31st. This is a boost from Fulton Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.4%. Fulton Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 36.54%.

Fulton Financial declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Tuesday, December 16th that permits the company to buyback $150.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization permits the bank to purchase up to 4.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are often a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director E Philip Wenger sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.55, for a total transaction of $97,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 85,477 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,671,075.35. This trade represents a 5.53% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 1.08% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Fulton Financial

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of FULT. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in shares of Fulton Financial by 4.9% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 220,706 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,992,000 after purchasing an additional 10,242 shares in the last quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Fulton Financial by 4.6% in the 1st quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 108,096 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,955,000 after buying an additional 4,727 shares during the period. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC increased its stake in shares of Fulton Financial by 5.1% in the 1st quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC now owns 448,832 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $8,119,000 after buying an additional 21,596 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC raised its position in shares of Fulton Financial by 914.9% during the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 308,243 shares of the bank’s stock worth $5,576,000 after acquiring an additional 277,871 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Strs Ohio acquired a new position in shares of Fulton Financial during the first quarter valued at $152,000. 72.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Fulton Financial Company Profile

Fulton Financial Corporation, trading on the NASDAQ under the ticker FULT, is the financial holding company for Fulton Bank, headquartered in Lancaster, Pennsylvania. The company delivers a broad range of banking and financial services through its subsidiary, Fulton Bank, targeting both individual and corporate clients. Fulton Financial’s offerings include deposit accounts, lending solutions, treasury management, and specialized banking services designed to support personal wealth goals and business growth initiatives.

Through Fulton Bank, the company provides retail banking services such as checking and savings accounts, consumer and residential mortgage loans, and home equity products.

