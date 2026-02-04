QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM) Trading Up 1.2% Following Earnings Beat

QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM – Get Free Report)’s stock price was up 1.2% on Wednesday following a better than expected earnings announcement. The stock traded as high as $153.47 and last traded at $148.89. Approximately 18,318,492 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 87% from the average daily volume of 9,809,353 shares. The stock had previously closed at $147.18.
The wireless technology company reported $3.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.38 by $0.12. QUALCOMM had a return on equity of 43.22% and a net margin of 12.51%.The business had revenue of $12.25 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.16 billion.
QUALCOMM Dividend Announcement
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 26th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 5th will be issued a $0.89 dividend. This represents a $3.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.4%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 5th. QUALCOMM’s payout ratio is presently 72.80%.
- Positive Sentiment: Forbes highlights Qualcomm’s strong free cash flow, which supports buybacks/dividends and underpins upside potential for the stock. Why Qualcomm Stock’s Strong Cash Flows Point To More Upside
- Positive Sentiment: Yahoo reports Qualcomm is expanding beyond handsets into Open RAN, AI and automotive (Zenith), diversifying revenue drivers and reducing reliance on smartphone cycles. Qualcomm Expands Beyond Handsets With Open RAN AI And Auto Growth
- Positive Sentiment: Zacks notes the next‑generation Snapdragon Elite is being used in ECARX’s Zenith platform, strengthening Qualcomm’s position in software-defined, AI-enabled vehicles. Will Qualcomm’s Next-Generation Snapdragon Elite Chip Fuel Its Shares?
- Positive Sentiment: Bernstein reiterates value in Qualcomm despite smartphone concerns, citing valuation and longer-term growth levers. Why Bernstein Still Sees Value in Qualcomm (QCOM) Despite Smartphone Fears
- Neutral Sentiment: Several previews and guides (Blockonomi, Seeking Alpha, Yahoo, MSN) set expectations for the earnings call, emphasizing watchpoints: handset revenue trends, data‑center commentary and forward guidance. Qualcomm (QCOM) Stock: What Wall Street Expects from Earnings Today?
- Neutral Sentiment: Analysts reset price targets ahead of earnings — adjustments reflect differing views on near-term handset demand and longer-term growth, producing mixed signals for traders. Analysts reset Qualcomm stock price target ahead of earnings
- Neutral Sentiment: Investor pieces (InsiderMonkey, Blockonomi buy‑the‑dip takes, Hussman portfolio mention) note QCOM’s strategic positioning but treat near-term risk/reward as balanced. Qualcomm Inc. (QCOM): Navigating Global Smartphone Challenges with 5G and IoT Strength
- Negative Sentiment: Cantor Fitzgerald cut its price target to $160, citing conservative guidance and possible market‑share shifts, which pressures sentiment and increases downside risk if guidance disappoints. Cantor Fitzgerald Lowers Qualcomm (QCOM) PT to $160, Cites Conservative Guidanc, Looming Market Share Shifts
- Negative Sentiment: Seeking Alpha and other previews flag handset headwinds and that investor focus will be on data‑center commentary and guidance; weak forward commentary could drive a pullback. Qualcomm Q1 Earnings Preview: Handset headwinds, data center commentary in focus
Analyst Ratings Changes
Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Sanford C. Bernstein reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $200.00 target price on shares of QUALCOMM in a research note on Monday. Rosenblatt Securities restated a “buy” rating and issued a $225.00 price objective on shares of QUALCOMM in a report on Thursday, November 6th. Zacks Research downgraded shares of QUALCOMM from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 27th. Bank of America boosted their target price on QUALCOMM from $200.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 6th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on QUALCOMM from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 4th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, seven have assigned a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $188.50.
Insiders Place Their Bets
In other QUALCOMM news, EVP Ann C. Chaplin sold 7,180 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $178.03, for a total value of $1,278,255.40. Following the sale, the executive vice president owned 23,944 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,262,750.32. This trade represents a 23.07% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CAO Patricia Y. Grech sold 513 shares of QUALCOMM stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.95, for a total value of $82,567.35. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer owned 203 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $32,672.85. The trade was a 71.65% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 44,820 shares of company stock valued at $7,883,482. Corporate insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.
Institutional Trading of QUALCOMM
Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of QUALCOMM by 72.2% during the 3rd quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 155 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Cloud Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of QUALCOMM in the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. Richardson Financial Services Inc. raised its stake in QUALCOMM by 90.9% during the 4th quarter. Richardson Financial Services Inc. now owns 168 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Torren Management LLC purchased a new stake in QUALCOMM in the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, Chung Wu Investment Group LLC acquired a new position in QUALCOMM in the second quarter valued at $32,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.35% of the company’s stock.
QUALCOMM Stock Performance
The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $168.65 and a 200-day simple moving average of $165.38. The company has a quick ratio of 2.10, a current ratio of 2.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. The company has a market cap of $159.02 billion, a PE ratio of 30.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.41 and a beta of 1.22.
About QUALCOMM
QUALCOMM Incorporated is a global semiconductor and telecommunications equipment company headquartered in San Diego, California. Founded in 1985, the company is known for its development of wireless technologies and for playing a central role in the evolution of digital cellular standards, including CDMA and subsequent generations of mobile standards. Qualcomm’s business combines the design and sale of semiconductor products with a patent licensing program for wireless technologies and related intellectual property.
The company’s product portfolio includes system-on-chip (SoC) platforms marketed under the Snapdragon brand, cellular modem and RF front-end components, connectivity solutions for Wi‑Fi and Bluetooth, and processors and platforms aimed at automotive, IoT, networking and edge-computing applications.
