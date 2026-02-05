Kaiser Aluminum (NASDAQ:KALU) Shares Up 8.6% – Should You Buy?

Kaiser Aluminum Corporation (NASDAQ:KALU – Get Free Report) traded up 8.6% during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $133.19 and last traded at $133.1820. 145,202 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 15% from the average session volume of 170,888 shares. The stock had previously closed at $122.62.

Several research firms have issued reports on KALU. Zacks Research lowered shares of Kaiser Aluminum from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, December 29th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of Kaiser Aluminum in a research report on Monday, December 29th. Wells Fargo & Company set a $120.00 target price on Kaiser Aluminum and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Kaiser Aluminum from $82.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 28th. Finally, Wall Street Zen upgraded Kaiser Aluminum from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Saturday, October 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating and five have issued a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $99.67.

The company has a current ratio of 2.48, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $117.79 and a 200 day simple moving average of $94.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.95 and a beta of 1.42.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 23rd will be given a $0.77 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 23rd. This represents a $3.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.2%. Kaiser Aluminum’s dividend payout ratio is presently 55.70%.

In other news, EVP Blain Tiffany sold 8,656 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.92, for a total transaction of $812,971.52. Following the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 26,275 shares in the company, valued at $2,467,748. The trade was a 24.78% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 1.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. State Street Corp grew its position in Kaiser Aluminum by 31.9% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,154,415 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $92,238,000 after acquiring an additional 279,231 shares in the last quarter. Tributary Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Kaiser Aluminum by 92.5% in the 3rd quarter. Tributary Capital Management LLC now owns 500,418 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $38,612,000 after purchasing an additional 240,518 shares during the last quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Kaiser Aluminum in the 3rd quarter valued at $13,111,000. Gabelli Funds LLC bought a new stake in Kaiser Aluminum in the second quarter worth $5,013,000. Finally, Raymond James Financial Inc. increased its position in Kaiser Aluminum by 211.2% during the second quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. now owns 82,553 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $6,596,000 after buying an additional 56,028 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.29% of the company’s stock.

Kaiser Aluminum Corporation is a U.S.-based producer of semi‐fabricated aluminum products, serving a diverse range of industrial and specialty markets. The company’s offerings include extruded, rolled, and forged aluminum products designed to meet stringent performance requirements in sectors such as aerospace, automotive, defense, electronics, and general engineering. By focusing on high‐value applications, Kaiser Aluminum aims to deliver lightweight, durable solutions that contribute to efficiency and innovation across its customer base.

Operationally, Kaiser Aluminum maintains a network of smelters, extrusion plants, and rolling mills located primarily in North America.

