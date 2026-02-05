ActivePassive U.S. Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:APUE) Reaches New 12-Month High – Here’s What Happened

ActivePassive U.S. Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:APUE – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $42.78 and last traded at $42.6940, with a volume of 120297 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $42.44.

ActivePassive U.S. Equity ETF Trading Down 0.4%

The stock’s 50 day moving average is $42.13 and its 200 day moving average is $40.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.42 and a beta of 1.02.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of APUE. NewEdge Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of ActivePassive U.S. Equity ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $58,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new position in ActivePassive U.S. Equity ETF during the third quarter worth $154,000. Finally, Wedbush Securities Inc. raised its holdings in shares of ActivePassive U.S. Equity ETF by 40.9% in the second quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 82,562 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,105,000 after acquiring an additional 23,952 shares during the last quarter.

ActivePassive U.S. Equity ETF Company Profile

The ActivePassive U.S. Equity ETF (APUE) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the CRSP US Large Cap index. The fund blends an active and passive management approach to build its portfolio. The fund aims to optimize costs, tracking and potentially produce higher returns by shifting exposure between active and passive investments in the broad US equity market APUE was launched on May 3, 2023 and is managed by Envestnet.

